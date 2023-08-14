"That's just crazy to me" - Lilia Vu opens up on becoming new World No.1 overtaking Nelly Korda

Lilia Vu surpassed Nelly Korda in the Rolex women's world rankings with an astonishing victory at the 2023 AIG Women's Open. She won by six strokes over Charley Hull and earned her second major title. Earlier this year, she won the Chevron Championship.

Vu has been in fantastic form this season. Her victory at last week's event helped her to sit atop the world rankings for the first time. She played three rounds of 72-68-68-67 to finish with a total of 14 under 274 at the Women's British Open to win the major tournament.

Speaking about being the new World No.1, Lilia Vu said via Golf Monthly:

“Being the best in the world, that's just crazy to me. Just thinking about the struggle I had this year and just to come out with that has been - it's just incredible. It's just been a crazy year for me, just doing pretty well at the beginning of the season and just hit a lull in the middle, just struggling."

She also spoke about her performance at the 2023 AIG Women's Open, saying:

“I was still just getting out the scar tissue from the U.S. Open and just playing so horribly there, and just not feeling like myself. I thought the Chevron and winning in Honda and Thailand, that was going to be it for me for my career.”

The 2023 AIG Women's Open was the last major of the year. It concluded on Sunday, August 13 at Walton Heath Golf Club.

Lilia Vu's performance in 2023

The American golfer started 2023 with a victory at the Honda LPGA Thailand, which was eventually her first victory on the Tour. She then played at the HSBC Women's World Championship and settled at T14 before playing at the LPGA Drive On Championship.

She had an incredible start but struggled with her form in the mid-season when she missed the cut in four events.

Lilia Vu last played at the Women's Scottish Open and tied for the T35 position before finally winning the AIG Women's Open on last Sunday.

Speaking about her victory at the British Open, Vu said via Golf Monthly:

“I was almost dead last at every event. I wanted to put the clubs away and maybe do something else, but my mom, she always told me I was good enough have to compete out here and be the best. She's really my rock and the reason why I'm here.”

Here are the results of all the events, Lilia Vu played in 2023:

AIG Women's Open

Result: 1

Prize money: $1,350,000

FREED GROUP Women's Scottish Open presented by Trust Golf

Result: T35

Prize money: $10,575

The Amundi Evian Championship

Result: T42

Prize money: $27,910

U.S. Women's Open

Result: CUT

KPMG Women's PGA Championship

Result: CUT

Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play presented by MGM Rewards

Result: 17

Prize money: $17,023

Cognizant Founders Cup

Result: CUT

JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro

Result: CUT

The Chevron Championship

Result: 1

Prize money: $765,000

DIO Implant LA Open

Result: T11

Prize money: $31,698

LPGA Drive On Championship at Superstition Mountain x

Result: T7

Prize money: $37,185

HSBC Women's World Championship

Result: T14

Prize money: $24,995

Honda LPGA Thailand

Result: 1

Prize money: $255,000