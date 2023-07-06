“They need to eat, they need to sleep” – Pregnant golfer Amy Olson opens up about her diet and training ahead of the US Women’s Open 2023

Amy Olson is set to become a mother in just two months’ time. She is teeing off today, July 6th at the US Women’s Open 2023. The golfer is all set to enter maternity leave and embrace motherhood after her major outing this weekend. Ahead of the event, the golfer revealed how her diet and fitness plans have changed after being pregnant.

Olson revealed that it was her second biggest dream to become a mother, after becoming a professional golfer on the LPGA Tour. Opening up on her plans of playing a major while carrying, the 30-year-old American golfer said that she’s adjusting to the needs of ‘another human’ that’s inside her now. The golfer said that she had altered her workouts drastically, both in format and intensity.

The LPGA star stated her swing has transformed to be in tune with her body. Olson said that she has dropped her ‘selfishness’ as children ‘need to eat and sleep.’

Speaking at Pebble Beach ahead of her US Women’s Open 2023 outing, Amy Olson told CNN:

“As a professional athlete you are very selfish – everything’s about you, everything depends on your schedule and your fitness. When you become a mom, all of sudden there’s another human that’s far more important than you and doesn’t care that you have a tee time or have something else going on – they need to eat, they need to sleep.”

She added:

“But I think that’s created that way because we all need that selfishness driven out of us and kids are the perfect way to do it.”

Amy Olson asks US Women's Open organizers for peanut butter and jelly sandwiches

Amy Olson, due to give birth in mid-September, has also changed her diet apart from her fitness. However, she made a minimal request for the tournament’s organizers at Pebble Beach. The golfer revealed that she asked for peanut butter and jelly sandwiches waiting for her at the venue.

Speaking ahead of her 194th tournament appearance and 35th major start, Olson said:

“One of my longest dreams has been to be a professional golfer on the LPGA Tour and the other one is to be a mom… I feel incredibly blessed to be able to do both of them and this week just feels like the culmination of those two dreams.”

Adding on her maternity plans, she added:

“Women do this all the time. I want other women who have gone through this that don’t get the cameras on them as they go about their job, as they go about what they do every single day while pregnant, I just want pregnancy and life to be celebrated.

I love that people are acknowledging that it’s hard but it’s possible. I hope that when other women see me they feel like, ‘you know what, I can do it too.’”

Amy Olson can take inspiration from many, including Amateur Brenda Corrie-Kuehn, who was eight months pregnant when she teed off at the 2001 US Women’s Open. It is also noteworthy that Olson herself will be an inspiration for more golfers to play while pregnant.

