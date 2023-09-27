"Too late for a captains pick?" - Fans react to Michael Block winning the SCPGA Match Play Championship

Michael Block won the 2023 SCPGA Match Play Championship and earned a spot in the Wide Technology Championship. His victory at the event impressed fans and they said that he deserved a spot in the 2023 US Ryder Cup team.

However, it's too late for the golfer to be the captain's pick for the biennial event as the tournament is all set to start this week. The NUCLR Golf shared a post on Michael Block's victory with a caption saying:

"THE #BLOCK PARTY CONTINUES — Michael Block has won the @scpga Match Play Championship, his second major championship of the season. With the win Block earns a spot in the PGA Tours World Wide Technology Championship this November."

Fans jumped into the comments section writing:

"Too late for a captains pick? Imagine him and Rory. I’ll see myself out."

US Ryder Cup skipper Zach Johnson announced his roster for the tournament last month after the conclusion of the Tour Championship. He picked up Sam Burns, Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa and Brooks Koepka.

The six-captain pick will join the auto-qualifiers that include current World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, 2023 Open Championship winner Brian Harman, 2023 US Open winner Wyndham Clark, 2023 Farmers Insurance winner Max Homa, 7x PGA Tour winner Xander Schauffele and former World No.3 golfer Patrick Cantlay.

However, fans would like to see Michael in Rome this week.

"we need this guy in Rome! asap," wrote another.

"Ryder Cup snub!" another fan commented.

Here are more fans' reactions:

Michael Block's PGA Tour results

Michael Block has played in dozens of PGA Tour events in his career thus far. He does not have the Tour card but earned a spot in the field on special exemption. The 47-year-old golfer played in five PGA Tour tournaments in the season 2022-23.

He started the new year playing at The American Express but failed to make the cut after playing two rounds of 65 and 71. He next joined the stellar field of the Farmers Insurance Open but again struggled in his game and finished with a score of three over par, resulting in missing the cut.

Michael Block's next Tour outing was at the PGA Championship, which eventually turned out to be a career-changing tournament for him. He finished in the T15 position and became the national star.

Block started his game with a round of 70 and scored 70 again in the second round. He played three rounds of 70 and a final of 71 to wrap up with a score of one over par 281.

Block also played at the Charles Schwab Challenge and finished in the last position after playing two rounds of 81 and 71 to settle for a score of 15-over par 155. He last competed at the RBC Canadian Open but missed the cut.

His victory at the SCPGA Match Play Championship has helped him earn a spot at the Wide Technologies Championship, which will take place in November.