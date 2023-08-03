Top 4 storylines to follow at the 2023 Wyndham Championship

The Wyndham Championship, the final event of this year's PGA Tour regular season, is scheduled to take place from August 3 to August 7.

The competition is the only opportunity for golfers who are outside the top 70 on the FedEx Cup Standings to secure a spot in the playoffs, which will take place after the regular season is over. Players have many hopes for the tournament.

Here are the top 4 storylines to follow at the Wyndham Championship this week.

Top 4 storylines to watch at the 2023 Wyndham Championship

#1 Comcast Business TOUR standings

Six players in the Wyndham Clark field can crack the Comcast Business Tour top 10 if they win the tournament on Sunday, August 7.

Si Woo Kim (18th), Sam Burns (19th), Adam Schenk (23rd), Denny McCarthy (25th), Chris Kirk (26th), and Taylor Moore (27th), can make it into the top 10 in the Comcast Business Tour standings with a victory at the tournament.

Incentives for the players are offered by the Comcast Business Tour and will be revealed following the conclusion of the Wyndham Championship. The golfers who finish in the top 10 will receive $1 million, followed by $1.25 million for ninth place.

#2 Justin Thomas seeks a chance to return to the action

The Wyndham Championship is the only way for Justin Thomas to make it to the top 70 in the FedEx Cup standings. He currently sits at number 79 in the standings, and a victory on Sunday can help him be in the top 70 and compete in the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Thomas has been struggling with his game. He had missed the cut at the last two PGA Tour events he played.

He has done nearly everything to find himself a safe spot in the standings. He even changed his putter at last week's 3M Open Championship, but nothing could help him bounce back in the game.

#3 Golfers playing to gain FedEx Cup points

The Wyndham Championship is the lone opportunity for golfers to move up to the top 70 in the FedEx Cup standings. Golfers like Adam Scott, Joel Dahmen, and Shane Lowry have been in danger of being excluded from the FedEx Cup standings.

They are seeking a victory at this week's tournament to secure a position in the standings.

#4 Akshay Bhatia's first event after winning the Barracuda Championship

Akshay Bhatia has won the first PGA Tour event of his career at the Barracuda Championship and earned a full exemption to compete on the Tour.

He will be playing his first tournament since his victory and will be looking forward to adding another trophy to his accolades and also making it to the top 70 in the FedEx Standings.

Bhatia withdrew from the 3M Open last week and finally returned to play at the last tournament of the season this week. His current standing in the FedEx Cup is 99th, and the Wyndham Championship is now the only one for him to make it to the top 70 in the standings and play in the playoff.