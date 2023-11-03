Watch: Taylor Montgomery's group almost pull a hole-in-one prank at the 2023 WWT Championship

Taylor Montgomery joined the stellar field of the 2023 World Wide Championship, which is taking place at Tiger Woods' designed El Cardonal Golf Course from November 2 to 5 in Mexico.

During the first round of the tournament, Montgomery made an amazing shot, which almost got into the hole. He hit the ball and it almost went near the hole.

However, Montgomery was confused about whether it got inside the hole or not. However, his team made him believe that he made a hole-in-one. As he took the shot, his team shouted, "You made it."

"I'm almost certain it did," said Montgomery, who was unsure about his shot.

But his teammates continued making him believe the ball went into the hole.

"No, they would have went crazy," said his teammate.

The PGA Tour shared a clip of his shot on its X account, saying:

"He thought ... Taylor Montgomery's group had him believing he made a hole-in-one @WWTChampionship."

The 2023 World Wide Technology Championship was suspended due to darkness on Thursday, November 2. Following the semi-finished first round of the tournament, Cameron Percy topped the leaderboard of the tournament. He finished with a score of under 10.

Taylor Montgomery's performance at the 2023 WWT Championship

Montgomery played the first round of 69 at the 2023 WWT Championship. He started the game with a double bogey on the fourth hole before making a birdie on the fifth.

Taylor Montgomery made a bogey on the eighth hole and then carded a birdie on the 10th. He made one birdie, one double bogey, one bogey and carded six birdies and one bogey on the back-nine of the first round.

Montgomery made four back-to-back birdies from the 13th to the 16th holes before adding another birdie on the 18th hole. He finished with a score of 3-under 69 in 42nd position. Montgomery finished seven strokes behind the tournament leader.

The second round of the 2023 World Wide Championship is on Friday, November 3, at El Cardonal at Diamante. Taylor Montgomery will tee off for the second round at 9:58 a.m. ET with Mackenzie Hughes and JJ Spaun on the tenth hole.

Henrik Norlander will take the first shot of the second round on the first tee hole at 9:25 a.m. ET along with David Thompson and Matthias Schwab while Andrew Putnam will tee off on the tenth hole with Austin Cook and Cameron Percy.

For the first time, Tiger Woods' designed golf course is hosting a PGA Tour event. He tweeted about the tournament on November 1, saying:

“I am so proud of El Cardonal @DiamanteCabo, @tgrdesignbytw’s first course to be home to a @PGATOUR event. Good luck to all the players this week! I hope you have as much fun on this course as I did designing it."

The final round of the 2023 WWT Championship is on Sunday, November 5.