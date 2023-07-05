Who will win the 2023 US Women's Open at Pebble Beach? Odds explored

The 2023 US Women's Open is here. The major championship will tee off on Thursday, July 6, at the Pebble Beach Golf Links. The event with a $10 million prize purse will see the best women golfers compete against each other for the prestigious title.

The 2023 US Women’s Open will feature a stacked field. The women’s major will be headlined by the likes of Nelly Korda, Jin Young Ko, Rose Zhang, Lexi Thompson, Brooke Henderson and Lydia Ko, among others. However, all eyes will be on defending champion Minjee Lee, who’ll eye a repeat of the past year’s result.

2023 US Women’s Open odds

Rose Zhang is the betting favorite for this week’s 2023 US Women's Open. According to Golfweek, the breakout golfer comes into the event with 12-1 odds. Having made a quick start to her career, the 20-year-old will be eyeing a big break at the major. However, Zhang faces some big competition.

Jin-young Ko is the second-best on the odds list. She carries odds of 14-1. Hyo Joo Kim comes into the event with 16-1 odds, while Nelly Korda comes in at 18-1 along with Atthaya Thitkul. Leona Maguire (20-1) and Xi-yu Lin (22-1) are other big names to watch on the US Women's Open field this weekend. Notably, defending champion Minjee Lee comes into the event with 22-1 odds.

Here are the top odds for the 2023 US Women’s Open:

Rose Zhang +1200

Jin Young Ko +1400

Hyo Joo Kim +1600

Nelly Korda +1800

Atthaya Thitkul +1800

Leona Maguire +2000

Xi-yu Lin +2200

Minjee Lee +2200

Miyu Yamashita +2800

Hye Jin Choi +2800

Ruoning Yin +3000

Nasa Hataoka +3000

Lilia Vu +3000

Brooke Henderson +3000

Ayaka Furue +3000

Megan Khang +3500

Celine Boutier +3500

Carlota Ciganda +3500

Lydia Ko +4000

Linn Grant +4000

Rose Zhang on being betting favorite for the US Women's Open 2023

As mentioned above, Rose Zhang is the betting favorite at the US Women's Open 2023. The young golfer recently came out to state that she wasn’t expected to top the odds picks. The golfer, who won her LPGA Tour debut tournament and finished top 10 at the 2023 KPMG Women's PGA Championship, said that she is ‘honored’ to be picked above big-name players.

LPGA @LPGA



#USWomensOpen Rose Zhang knows her way around Pebble Beach Rose Zhang knows her way around Pebble Beach 🌹#USWomensOpen https://t.co/mU8g5XUG5n

Speaking on Golf Channel's Live on Tuesday, Rose Zhang said:

“It’s just such an honor to be a betting favorite. I would’ve never imagined myself to be in this position starting out last month, but it’s really cool. As always, I still have pretty low expectations for what I’m going to do when I’m out there.”

It is pertinent to note that Rose Zhang has earned a special exemption to the major tournament. The golfer, who defended her NCAA Individual Championship earlier in May, will be eyeing her big break as a pro golfer this week.

Poll : 0 votes