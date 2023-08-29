Top 5 golfers who gave best returns on bets on the PGA Tour 2023 season ft. Brian Harman and Wyndham Clark

The PGA Tour's 2022–23 season officially ended on August 27 at East Lake Golf Course. Viktor Hovland defeated Xander Schauffele by a margin of five strokes and took home $18 million in prize money.

This season has been overloaded with surprises. Some really unexpected players, including Wyndham Clark and Brian Harman, won the majors, while Lucas Glover, who was out of form in the last few years, bounced back to register two victories.

Fans have earned a big profit after betting on these players. Below are the top 5 players who gave the best returns on bets on the PGA Tour in 2023.

#1 Brian Harman

Brian Harman (Image via AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Fans who bet on Harman this year have earned the best profit in 2023. On an outlay of $2,700, people have made a profit of $17,400 after betting on the American golfer.

Brian Harman played in 27 tournaments in 2023 and registered victory in one. He won the 2023 Open Championship and then competed in the FedEx Cup playoffs events.

He finished T31 at the St.Jude Championship, T5 at the BMW Championship and 23rd at the Tour Championship.

#2 Wyndham Clark

Wyndham Clark (Image via AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Another golfer who turned out to be one of the finest bets for the public throughout the PGA Tour season this year is Wyndham Clark. Fans who wagered $2,800 have profited enormously by $13,400.

Wyndham Clark won the 2023 US Open, the first major of his career. He finished T33 at the Open Championship and then competed in the FedEx Cup events, where he finished T66 at the St.Jude Championship. He finished T15 at the BMW Championship and third at the Tour Championship.

#3 Lucas Glover

Lucas Glover (Image via AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Glover played in 28 tournaments this season and clinched the trophy in two consecutive events. He won the final event of the PGA Tour season, the Wyndham Championship, and earned a spot in the top 70 of the FedEx Cup standings.

He competed in all three playoffs of the FedEx Cup playoffs, starting with a victory at the St.Jude Championship and then a T22 finish at the BMW Championship and T18 at the Tour Championship.

Fans who placed a wager on Lucas Glover won $12,000 with a $2,800 investment.

Keegan Bradley (Image via AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Bradley had the best return on wagers and won two PGA Tour competitions. He participated in 23 events this season. Fans who spent only $2,300 on him made a profit of $8,200.

Keegan Bradley participated in all three FedEx Cup competitions and had T43, T29, and T9 finishes in St. Jude, BMW Championship, and Tour Championship, respectively.

#5 Nick Taylor

Nick Taylor (Image via AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

This year, wagers placed by Nick Taylor supporters have also resulted in a sizable profit. He won one tournament on the PGA Tour season which helped his fans to earn a profit of $8,200.

Taylor also qualified for the FedEx Cup Playoffs and recorded his best finish at the St.Jude Championship, when he tied for 24th position.