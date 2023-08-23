Watch: British Open champion Brian Harman throws the ‘perfect’ first pitch at the Atlanta Braves game

A video showcasing Brian Harman, the recent British Open golf championship winner, is turning heads. While golf is his forte, this video captures an unexpected and remarkable moment involving a baseball.

Shared on the PGA Tour's official Twitter account, the video highlights a different side of Harman. In the clip, he's swapping his golf club for a baseball at an Atlanta Braves baseball game.

If you're interested in witnessing Brian Harman's noteworthy pitch, take a look at the video. It's a brief and enjoyable clip that showcases his "perfect" first pitch at the Atlanta Braves game.

What's drawing attention is his pitch. While not a traditional baseball player, Harman's throw stands out.

Some even dub it the best first pitch by a golfer in history. It's worth noting that this might not be the highest standard to judge, but it is made by Harman's pitch, making it notable.

In the video, you can observe the baseball's movement. It takes an unexpected turn at the last moment, adding an element of surprise. It's a noteworthy throw, even though it's important not to make it seem grander than it is.

What makes this even more intriguing is Brian Harman's ability. He swings a golf club with his left hand but pitches with his right. This adds to the fascination surrounding his multi-talented skills.

Brian Harman Supports Brooks Koepka's U.S. Ryder Cup Team Bid Ahead of Tour Championship

In the lead-up to the Tour Championship, golfer Brian Harman has thrown his support behind Brooks Koepka's push to secure a spot on the U.S. Ryder Cup team.

Harman's backing is rooted in Koepka's proven experience and consistent performance, which he sees as a boon for the team.

Koepka, with three previous Ryder Cup appearances and a commendable 6-5-1 record, has notably contributed to American victories in 2016 and 2021.

Koepka's journey to secure his Ryder Cup slot faced constraints due to his involvement with LIV Golf, which restricted his ability to earn qualifying points.

Nevertheless, his recent triumph at the PGA Championship and strong showings throughout 2023 have significantly elevated his standing.

BMW Championship Golf

Despite narrowly missing automatic qualification and landing in seventh place in the FedEx Cup playoffs, Koepka remains in the running, banking on a captain's pick from Zach Johnson to secure his spot on the team.

Brian Harman's endorsement is firmly anchored in the primary objective of securing victory in the Ryder Cup.

Harman's selection criteria hinge on a player's potential contribution to the team's success. In this vein, he staunchly believes Koepka's experience could significantly enhance the team's prospects.

The Ryder Cup, distinguished as a premier golf competition pitting the U.S. against Europe, underscores not just individual prowess but also the team's combined effort.

As the Ryder Cup approaches, Brian Harman's steadfast support lends substantial weight to Brooks Koepka's aspiration to lend his skills and experience to the U.S. team's collective pursuit of triumph.