The GTA Online Shipwreck location is ever changing. It is a collectible in the open-world map that can spawn in one of multiple locations. Since it is a fast and easy source of in-game cash and RP, you may want to get to it as quickly as possible. You may also be looking for the Outfit Scraps that will let you unlock the exclusive Frontier Outfit.

This daily collectible was added to the game alongside the Los Santos Tuners update in 2021. There are 30 locations in total that the Shipwreck can spawn in, and these keep rotating every day. If you're looking for the GTA Online Shipwreck location for April 7, 2024, you've come to the right place.

GTA Online Shipwreck location today is Elysian Island

The GTA Online Shipwreck location for today is marked with a blue treasure chest (Image via GTALens)

The GTA Online Shipwreck location today, April 7, 2024, is in the northernmost portion of Elysian Island, specifically the part that's connected with the Los Santos mainland. When driving along the Autopia Parkway, you'll have to turn south towards the small island, part of which falls under the Miriam Turner Overpass. The screenshot above gives you the exact position of the Shipwreck location on the Grand Theft Auto 5 map.

The treasure chest should be right next to a massive boulder along the shores of this island. A wrecked boat should appear because of this collectible. This is the Shipwreck chest that you need to get to complete this particular daily event. To retrieve this treasure chest, move to its location and click the button that appears in the upper-left corner of your screen.

Sometimes, Rockstar offers a bonus on these treasure chests with their GTA Online weekly updates, but that is not the case for this week. As such, collecting this week's treasure chest will result in a reward of $25,000 and 2000 RP. Rockstar used to offer $20,000 cash on opening a treasure chest from a GTA Online Shipwreck location, but this changed with the San Andreas Mercenaries update.

When you collect a treasure chest from the Shipwreck location, you'll get an Outfit Scrap, but only for the first seven chests. On collecting all seven of these, you'll be able to unlock the Frontier Outfit in your wardrobe, which might be a throwback to the Red Dead Redemption series.

Rockstar also added another exclusive clothing item recently, called the Zoophilist Outfit, in GTA Online as part of a new Wildlife Photography Challenge. However, unlike the Frontier Outfit, this clothing item isn't tied to a daily collectible.

