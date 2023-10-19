GTA Online UFO location today (October 19, 2023)

There is one UFO location to visit in GTA Online today on October 19, 2023. It's south of Fort Zancudo (the military base on the western part of the map), and you can find this alien spaceship between 10 pm and 4 am. This particular location is the eighth one that you can photograph so far.

If you miss this opportunity today, you will get another chance on October 20 and October 25, as another UFO will spawn then. However, other spacecrafts will also appear elsewhere on the map by that point. Let's focus on the October 19, 2023, spot first since this knowledge can come in handy later this month.

Where is the UFO today in GTA Online? (October 19, 2023)

There is only one today (Image via GTAWeb.eu)

You can find the current UFO just a little bit south of Fort Zancudo in GTA Online, which is where many people may have their Hangars. The above map shows a more precise photo of where you should look, as marked by the white flying saucer logo.

It's not in Fort Zancudo, so you don't have to worry about getting a Wanted Level. As long as you're a fair distance away from the alien spaceship and the session you're in is 16 minutes or older, you should be able to take a snapshot of this mysterious vehicle.

If you prefer military time, just know that 10 pm is 22:00, and 4 am is just 04:00. October 19, 2023, is also when the recent GTA Online weekly update came out, so don't forget to take advantage of those benefits.

Rewards

The UFO SIghtseeing event isn't close to being over just yet. If you take a photo of this flying saucer today, you would be 1/26 of the way there in unlocking the Glow Believe Cap. You will also get $15,000 and 1,000 RP for taking a picture of this specific location, which is decent money for something that only takes a minute to do.

You should remember this spot since tomorrow will feature the Fort Zancudo variation of the UFO. Taking a photo of that version will give you $50,000 instead of the usual $15,000. That alien spaceship will be in the same spot as usual.

UFO schedule

This is the schedule for the remainder of the event (Image via Omega)

The above schedule should come in handy for GTA Online players seeking to photograph all unidentified flying objects, when used in conjunction with the following map. As you can see, the October 19 location is shared with October 20 and October 25, 2023.

Typically, these flying saucers spawn between 10 pm and 4 am, but they can become active from 7:30 pm to 6:30 am if the Halloween weather is active toward the end of the event.

A map showing off all possible locations (Image via Omega)

That's everything that you must know about this Halloween event in GTA Online. Remember that you can get abducted from October 28 to October 31, 2023, to receive some alien-themed Boxer Shorts.

In related news, nothing about this event is known to be a leak for Grand Theft Auto 6, but you should know that there are rumors that a trailer may come out this month.

