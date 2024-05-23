"We need GTA 6": Fans react to Rockstar's latest GTA Online update post

  • home icon
By Neeraj Bansal
Modified May 23, 2024 18:40 GMT
We need GTA 6 Fans react to Rockstar
GTA 6 fans react to Rockstar Games' latest GTA Online update post (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online update posts by publisher Rockstar Games usually contain an image with a link to their Newswire post; however, this time they have released a short trailer, which didn’t go down well with some fans awaiting GTA 6. Today, May 23, 2024, the developers posted a Dewbauchee trailer, as the latest event is based on it. One X user @KyroForYou shared their disappointment with it, stating:

“We need GTA 6.”

They are not the only ones waiting for the upcoming title in the series. Many others also commented on the new GTA Online update’s post, sharing the same sentiment:

One X user @GansterWhite4 said they “don’t care” about the GTA Online update and want to see GTA 6 instead.

Another user @GameRollGTA stated the following:

“Rockstar, when we said we wanted a trailer this isn’t what we meant…”

Also Check: Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles

Why this GTA Online update is related to Dewbauchee

youtube-cover

Rockstar got a little creative for the week of May 23-29, 2024, and based the entire GTA Online weekly update on one of the in-game car manufacturers, Dewbauchee, a British luxury vehicle manufacturer based on the real-life Aston Martin. The developers appear to want everyone to try their rides this week.

Everyone can get a Dewbauchee Tee by purchasing either of the following vehicles:

  • Dewbauchee Vagner
  • Dewbauchee Champion
  • Dewbauchee Specter

Secondly, all of the vehicles at Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom this week are off Dewbauchee:

  • Dewbauchee JB 700
  • Dewbauchee Massacro (regular)
  • Dewbauchee Exemplar
  • Dewbauchee Rapid GT
  • Dewbauchee Rapid GT Cabrio

Last but not least, some of the Dewbauchee vehicles are on sale till May 29, 2024:

  • Dewbauchee Seven-70 (30% off)
  • Dewbauchee Massacro (Racecar) (30% off)
  • Dewbauchee Champion (40% off)
  • Dewbauchee Vagner (40% off)
  • Dewbauchee Specter (40% off)

Players can also win another free set of wheels as the Podium Vehicle of the week.

