There are several common exercises that you should consider dropping from your exercise regimen in 2023.

Often times, certain common exercises get popular owing to trends and videos. Everyone wants to hop on these trends without properly understanding the benefits and potential downsides that come with them. As a result, some exercises tend to become more popular and important than they need to be.

Here, we have curated a list of common exercises that you don’t need to do as part of your regular exercise routine.

1. Barbell Shrugs

Barbell shrugs tend to be among the most common exercises that you should definitely skip in a workout routine in 2023. One of the reasons why Barbell shrugs is a favorite among gym goers is that it helps in moving the increasing amount of weight.

However, for people who spend a long time at their desks, their torso maintains a shrugged position of the body for a high amount of time. As a result, barbell shrugs can cause further postural problems for their torso.

You can try barbell deadlifts as a better alternative to barbell shrugs.

2. Smith Machine Squats

This exercise is also one of the most common exercises that you should drop from your workout regimen in 2023. Smith machine squats might look less dangerous and overwhelming than the barbell back squats. However, this assumption is not correct.

The form that is required to perform the Smith Machine squat only enables the bar to move straight downwards and upwards. This is not true for standard barbell squats. Hence, the Smith Machine squats will require some of your other body parts to compensate for greater stress, particularly in the knees and lower back.

The alternatives to this exercise that you can try are barbell squats and dumbbell squats. However, it is also extremely crucial that you learn the proper form that is required for squats.

3. Abductor Machine

Simply spreading your legs out and squeezing them shut with the abductor machine will not help you to get a strong and functional lower body. Among other workouts, abductor machines are also common exercises that you can skip since there are several exercises that will help you to better target your glutes.

It is recommended that you instead train your glutes and leg muscles with free weights such as lateral lunges or weighted squats.

4. Crunches

Crunches tend to be one of the most common exercises that you should avoid in 2023. When done without proper form, they can be more harmful than beneficial. Most people do not perform crunches properly, which can result in injuries to the body.

People consider crunches to be an easy exercise and go on to perform an increasing number of repetitions with low quality movement of the body. It is important to perform them while maintaining proper tension in your muscles.

One alternative that you can try to build a strong core is the medicine ball wood chop.

5. Superman

Superman is also among the most common exercises that you should drop out of the workout regimen in 2023. Superman causes your lower back to continuously overextend, which can lead to an increase in back pain along with bad patterns.

As an effective alternative to Superman, you can try reverse back extensions for core strength and even prevent back pain.

6. Leg Press

Leg press is also one of the most common exercises that you can drop from your workout routine this New Year as it does not challenge your core muscles or spinal erectors. There is also a lesser carryover of this exercise to the actual performance and strength of the body. Also, if you have not adjusted the position of your seat properly, it can lead to the compression of the lumbar spine.

Bottom Line

The above article discusses some of the most common and popular exercises that you can completely drop or skip from your exercise regimen in 2023. Just because lots of people in the gym are going about these common exercises does not mean that you need to incorporate them into your workout routine as well.

To maximize the results and benefits of your exercise regimen, it is crucial that you follow proper training etiquettes and exercises.

