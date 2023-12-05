8 medicinal uses of Wasabi for cold

Wasabi, or Japanese horseradish, grows wild along streambeds in Japan's highland river valleys. The medicinal value of wasabi for colds, sore throats etc., is invaluable.

The green root contains calcium, potassium, and vitamin C, among other nutrients. It also contains components and antioxidants that can help protect your body against inflammation and chronic ailments.

Many illnesses, such as colds, sinus infections, and sore throats, can be treated with the antibacterial qualities of wasabi plants.

Eating wasabi triggers a powerful reaction in the nasal passages. This happens because of allyl isothiocyanate, which can help with decongestion and seasonal allergies.

Frequent consumption is also said to strengthen the immune system. Wasabi has many health advantages, including strengthening the immune system, reducing inflammation, and promoting heart health. It is also a great flavor addition for a variety of meals.

In this article, we will explore the different ways that wasabi is beneficial to consume when suffering from a sore throat or a cold.

8 Uses of Wasabi for Colds

Wasabi is a popular condiment used to give food a unique flavor, but its lesser-known advantage lies in its medicinal value. Here are eight ways consuming wasabi helps cure a sore throat or a cold.

1) Reduces inflammation

Eating wasabi helps reduce inflammation in the respiratory tract when we suffer from a cold or a sore throat. This is due to an organic compound in wasabi called allyl isothiocyanate that creates the strong taste of wasabi.

Similarly, the spiciness can work against bacteria, flu pathogens, and sore throats by calming respiratory inflammation.

Uses of wasabi for colds (Image sourced via Pexels / Photo by foodie-factor)

2) Source of Iron

Wasabi contains iron. Eating enough iron-rich food lowers the risk of feeling the symptoms of low blood iron, which can be fatigue, palpitations, and other related issues. Iron also affects hemoglobin, which is necessary to deliver oxygen throughout the body. Getting this reservoir of energy is a very important tool for recovering from a cold, sinus infections, etc.

Uses of wasabi for colds (Image sourced via Pexels / Photo by danilyuk)

3) Aids in Detoxification

Wasabi contains thiocyanates, which are small particles that escape in the air in your mouth while you are eating them, moving upwards into your nasal passage. Wasabi relieves symptoms of a cold or sore throat since it contains heavier alkylamides that work downward to relieve your throat.

Uses of wasabi for colds (Image sourced via Pexels / Photo by aurelius)

4) Boosts the immune system

Wasabi contains lots of vitamin A, which is an important immune system booster. It is rich in glucosinolates, which are chemicals with high antibacterial abilities. They help reduce inflammation levels. This overall helps in relieving coughs or other spasms in the respiratory system.

Thus, eating wasabi helps gain relief from the symptoms of a cold or a sore throat.

Uses of wasabi for colds (Image sourced via Pexels / Photo by kowalievska)

5) Clears out Sinuses

The sting of the wasabi is surprisingly effective at clearing out a stuffed nose, though sometimes only temporarily. Interestingly enough, the leaves and stem of the wasabi plant have strong antibacterial properties, and it’s loaded with antioxidants to boost the immune system. The different parts of the wasabi plant help treat colds, sinus infections, and coughs.

Uses of wasabi for colds (Image sourced via Pexels / Photo by ron-lach)

6) High Nutritious Value

Wasabi contains calcium, iron, manganese, magnesium, zinc, phosphorus, and potassium, which are all necessary for recovery, especially from a common cold, sore throat, sinus infections, etc. It is also a powerhouse of vitamins, including vitamins A, B1, B2, B3, B6, C, and folate.

Moreover, it has high levels of isothiocyanates, which is an antioxidant that offers a plethora of health benefits.

Uses of wasabi for colds (Image sourced via Pexels / Photo by shvets)

7) Fights respiratory infections

It is clear that eating wasabi has properties that help in curing sore throats, colds, etc. It also provides an umbrella of benefits that help to decongest and disinfect your respiratory tract.

This is possible due to the presence of a gaseous allyl called isothiocyanate. This also has anti-inflammatory properties that prohibit infections and fight against diseases like asthma.

Uses of wasabi for colds (Image sourced via Pexels / Photo by monstera)

8) Antimicrobial Properties

Wasabi is antimicrobial in nature, giving it the ability to fight off infections and viral illnesses. This ability also makes it excellent for the stomach and intestinal tract, which are exposed to elements from within the body.

Food that we consume can cause infections, and wasabi is rich in antimicrobial chemicals, which makes it ideal for preventing stomach infections and food poisoning.

Uses of wasabi for colds (Image sourced via Pexels / Photo by pexels-cdc)

Therefore, wasabi is not just a condiment local to Japanese cuisine. It has important medicinal value and has many benefits in curing a cold, sore throat, respiratory infections, and other diseases. Consuming it in moderation is both crucial and necessary to reap its health benefits.