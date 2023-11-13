Can sleep-wake therapy help mitigate symptoms of depression and other concerns?

Sleep-wake therapy may offer a solution for adults and teenagers who have been struggling with their sleep. This is particularly applicable for those displaying symptoms of depression. Individuals with this clinical condition are likely to have difficulties sleeping. This can be due to many reasons, but the most common is rumination.

Depressed individuals are often unable to stop the overthinking and hence spiral further into their negative thoughts. However, sleeplessness and other sleep disturbances can also be present in other disorders, not just depression. Sleep is core to who we are as healthy beings and it is so basic that sometimes we take it for granted.

Sleep-wake therapy seems to be a promising modality for all of us who struggle to get a restful need of sleep.

Finding difficulty with sleep? There might be a useful therapy for you. (Image via Pexels/ Pixabay)

What is sleep-wake therapy?

Depression and other mental health conditions can significantly disrupt your sleep cycle. (Image via Pexels/ Neosiam)

Sleep-wake therapy explores the interesting relationship between mental health issues and your circadian rhythm. We all have an internal body clock, which sometimes gets disrupted.

For example, you are someone who generally sleeps by 11 PM and wakes up at 6 AM. Due to certain external circumstances, you tend to go to sleep by 2 AM. Your internal clock naturally becomes very confused and you struggle to sleep on time. However, sooner or later, this clock will adjust to your regular routine.

In cases of mental health issues, this clock can significantly disrupt and frustrate individuals. Sleep wake therapy uses your body clock to fix your sleep. It may begin with sleep deprivation. While this can be difficult at first, the idea is that by introducing controlled disruptions, your body can go back to feeling tired and sleepy.

Your sleep time is gradually adjusted so that you don't feel resistant to a change in your routine. Light therapy or exposure to it is crucial in this process since it reinforces a shift in your cycle. This is all done with the help of a mental health professional. They may also help you with a sleep diary to track and mark the changes.

How can sleep-wake therapy help individuals sleep better?

There are many ways in which this therapy may help you out. (Image via Pexels/ Andrea Piacquadio)

Many mental health issues, such as seasonal affective disorder (SAD), depression, and bipolar disorder, have co-occurring sleep disorders. This further contributes to worsening an individual's mood. While sleep-wake therapy is not exactly an anti-depressant, it can help you sleep better and as a consequence, improve your mood.

This is especially helpful for those experiencing winter depression. It is even more crucial to regularize your sleep schedule and routine because the weather outside affects your clock. If you are not looking to start medications for your sleep disruptions, sleep-wake therapy can come in handy for you!

Sleep-wake therapy is a non-intrusive way of fixing your sleep patterns. While much research is needed to gauge its effectiveness, it seems to be a promising modality for those struggling with sleep issues and disorders. We can take our sleep cycle for granted, but keep in mind its restorative powers for both mental and physical health.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

