What happened to Terry Bradshaw? NFL legend opens up about different health issues after being diagnosed with cancer

Retired NFL star Terry Bradshaw Terry Bradshaw recently opened up about his health issues. The famous Pittsburgh Steelers icon raised concerns about his health during the recent Sunday Night Football post-game show.

What did NFL star Terry Bradshaw say about his health?

Bradshaw had some trouble keeping up with the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Indianapolis Colts.

He continued to have difficulty when discussing the surprise loss of the Cincinnati Bengals to the Cleveland Browns. Despite the hiccups, Bradshaw persisted, admitting to his struggles:

"That’s hard. I screwed it up a little bit. But it’s the first show."

Bradshaw, a four-time Super Bowl winner, has been dealing with several health issues recently following his cancer diagnosis. He shared his experience in an interview with AARP:

"My strength in dealing with skin and bladder cancer last year came from my faith."

He mentioned how daunting the fight with cancer can be:

"The nervousness with cancer comes after you’re told you’re cancer-free and you go back every 90 days for blood work and PET scans, and sitting there waiting on the results for three days."

Bradshaw's battles with skin and bladder cancer

Bradshaw is a respected figure in the NFL world, winning the MVP award in 1978. He played for the Steelers for 14 years, passing for 27,989 yards and 212 touchdowns.

In October 2022, Bradshaw announced his shock cancer diagnosis, sharing how his ordeal with cancer began:

"In November (2021), I was diagnosed with bladder cancer. I went to the Yale University Medical Center for surgery and treatment. As of today, I am bladder cancer-free. That's the good news."

Bradshaw faced another health scare in March when he found a tumor in his left neck, following an MRI for a bad neck. He was diagnosed with a Merkel cell tumor, a rare type of skin cancer, leading to another surgery at MD Anderson in Houston.

Despite the health challenges, Bradshaw remains optimistic:

"Folks, I may not look like my old self, but I feel like my old self. I'm cancer-free, I'm feeling great. ...Over time, I'm going to be back to where I normally am.”

Terry Bradshaw continues to face his health issues head-on and is looking forward to better days.