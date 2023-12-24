Planning to Drink Alcohol in This Festive Season? Know the Alcohol Safety Tips You Should Be Mindful About

Alcohol is one of the most popular beverages around the globe, but one must keep a note on alcohol safety tips to avoid the troubles that might come following the consumption of it. This is especially important since alcohol is enjoyed globally in various social gatherings as well as celebrations.

While you are enjoying, you must keep track of your well being, which is why understanding alcohol safety tips is necessary to avoid any mishaps. In this article, we will discuss about the safety tips you need to take care of while or before you are drinking alcohol.

Alcohol Safety Tips: Things to Keep In Mind

Some alcohol safety tips (Photo by Wil Stewart on Unsplash)

Before you start drinking or planning to have drinks with your friends or family, you must be aware of your safety, as with great enjoyment comes great responsibility. Precautions like knowing the limits of drinking, consuming food before drinking, or keeping a count of your drinks are some of the tips that you should follow.

Keeping a count of your drinks

While enjoying with friends, losing count of your drinks is quite natural, so it is important to be alert about the surroundings. Keeping a count will help you stay aware of your total alcohol intake.

Make sure you limit your drinking and avoid taking another drink before finishing your current one.

Knowing your limits

As important as it is to count your drinks, you need to make sure you know your limits when it comes to how much alcohol you should be consuming as well. It is advised that if you are drinking, it should not be more than 10 drinks per week for healthy adults, while the limit for one day is four drinks.

However, this criteria depends on age, sex, and body weight. Depending upon these factors, the effect of alcohol can change. Thus, for some, consuming more alcohol won't show many effects, but at the same time, for someone else, the same amount can have negative effects. Thus, knowing your limits becomes crucial.

Eat proper food before drinking

Consume proper food before drinking alcohol (Photo by Julia Nastogadka on Unsplash)

Upon consuming alcohol, the effect of it can vary, but if you are drinking on an empty stomach, the absorption of alcohol becomes faster. This, in turn, increases its effects. Thus, consuming alcohol in a full stomach will delay its reaction, giving you more time to savor it and keep control of your body.

Moreover, drinking plenty of water and avoiding sugary items can help you keep control of your drinking experience.

Drink more alcohol free drinks

Some alcohol safety tips (Photo by Adam Jaime on Unsplash)

Drinking your drink slowly and diluting it with non-alcoholics or switching to non-alcoholic drinks can also help safeguard your drinking experience. Enjoying your drink by consuming one drink per hour by sipping it instead of gulping can make your drinking experience more enjoyable.

Drinking and driving

Some alcohol safety tips (Image by jcomp on Freepik)

When you are intoxicated with alcohol, make sure you do not drink and drive. Driving in a drunken state puts your life as well as others' life in danger. Thus, in such situations, make sure you use public transport or cabs to reach your home.

Learn to say no

If you are not comfortable drinking and you're drinking under the influence of your friends against your will, you should learn to say no. If you are pregnant, feeling depressed, or underage and unwilling to drink, make sure you let others know that you're not comfortable drinking.

As the festive season arrives, the invitations to your New Year and Christmas parties may seem endless. While drinking is fun with friends and family, make sure you understand the alcohol safety tips in order to minimize the side effects related to excess consumption of alcohol.