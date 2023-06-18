Surprising Health Benefits of Bitter Melon: What You Need to Know

Despite its bitter taste, the potential benefits of bitter melon are plenty. If you are looking for a natural way to improve your health, then look no further! Bitter melon has a range of health advantages that is sure to benefit you immensely.

This tropical fruit is packed with various nutrients and has been used for centuries in traditional medicine to treat a variety of health conditions. Let's explore the benefits of bitter melon and how you can easily incorporate it into your diet.

What is Bitter Melon?

It is also known as bitter gourd (Image via Pexels / Tamanna Rumee)

Bitter melon, most commonly known as bitter gourd, is a tropical fruit that is commonly used in Asian and African cuisines. It is a green, oblong-shaped fruit with a warty exterior and a bitter taste.

Bitter melon is a rich source of nutrients such as vitamin C, folate, and potassium, and it has been used for centuries in traditional medicine to treat various health conditions.

Nutrients in Bitter Melon

Nutrients in Bitter Melon (Image via Unsplash / Misty rose)

1) Calories: One cup (124 grams) of cooked bitter melon contains 24 calories.

2) Fats: One cup (12 grams) of cooked bitter melon contains 0.2 grams of fat.

3) Carbohydrates: One cup of cooked bitter melon contains 5.4 grams of carbohydrates, including 2.5 grams of fiber.

4) Protein: One cup of cooked bitter melon contains one gram of protein.

5) Vitamins and Minerals: Bitter melon contains minerals such as potassium and zinc.

It is important to note that the nutritional value of bitter melon may vary slightly depending on the part of the plant being consumed and whether it's eaten raw or cooked.

Health Benefits of Bitter Melon

Here's how you can reap the various benefits of bitter melon:

1) Helps manage diabetes

The benefits of bitter melon have been shown to have a positive effect on blood sugar levels, making it a popular natural remedy for diabetes.

The fruit contains a compound called charantin, which has been found to have a blood glucose-lowering effect.

It boosts immunity (Image via Unsplash / Mladen Borisov)

2) Boosts Immune system

One of the benefits of bitter melon is that it is a rich source of antioxidants, which can help boost the immune system and protect the body against harmful free radicals. The fruits also contain vitamin C, which is essential for a healthy immune system.

3) Promotes weight loss

Since it is low in calories and high in fiber, this melon is an excellent food for weight loss. The fiber in bitter melon can help keep you feeling full for longer periods, reducing your overall calorie intake.

It helps with digestive issue (Image via pexels / Andrea piacquadio)

4) Supports digestive health

Bitter melon has been used in traditional medicine to treat digestive problems such as constipation, diarrhea, and dyspepsia. The fruit contains compounds that can help stimulate the digestive system and improve overall gut health.

5) May reduce risk of cancer

Bitter melon is a rich source of vitamin C, which is essential for healthy skin. The fruit also contains compounds that can help reduce inflammation and protect the skin against damage from harmful UV rays.

What Are Some Ways to Add the Health Benefits of Bitter Gourd to Your Diet?

You can stir-fry or add them to soup (Image via Pexels / Saradasish Pradhan)

1) Stir-fry

Bitter melon can be sliced and stir-fried with other vegetables such as onion, garlic, and bell pepper. This is a quick and easy way to add bitter melon to your diet.

2) Soups

Bitter melon can be added to soups, such as chicken soup or vegetable soup. This will give the soup a slightly bitter taste, but it can be balanced with other ingredients.

3) Juices and smoothies

Bitter melon can be juiced or blended into a smoothie with other fruits and vegetables. Adding a sweet fruit such as an apple or a pear can help balance the bitter taste.

4) Pickled

Bitter melon can be pickled and served as a condiment. This is a common way to eat bitter melon in Asian cuisine.

The benefits of bitter melon are endless. From managing diabetes to promoting weight loss, the benefits of bitter melon have been shown to have a positive effect on various aspects of health. If you haven't tried bitter melon yet, it's definitely worth adding to your diet.

