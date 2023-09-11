The POTS Diet: Foods to eat and avoid for managing symptoms

The POTS diet is like a special eating plan tailored to help folks dealing with POTS. The Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS) happens to be a condition where your heart rate goes bonkers when you stand up.

There's no one-size-fits-all POTS diet, but here's what's usually on the menu - drink plenty of fluids with some salt and electrolytes to keep your blood pressure and volume up.

Snack on smaller meals throughout the day to keep your blood sugar steady. And steer clear of stuff like caffeine or booze that can trigger POTS symptoms. Fill your plate with good, wholesome food - think whole grains, lean proteins, fruits, veggies, and healthy fats.

Foods to include in the POTS diet

Stay Hydrated with Electrolyte-Packed Drinks: It's crucial to keep yourself well-hydrated. Reach for beverages that pack an electrolyte punch, like sports drinks (look for the low-sugar options), coconut water, or even electrolyte powders.

Boost Sodium Intake for Blood Volume: Don't shy away from salt; it can be your ally. Think about adding high-sodium foods to your diet to help amp up your blood volume and maintain those blood pressure levels. Consider salted pretzels, pickles, olives, or salted nuts.

Lean Proteins for Muscle and Blood Sugar: Keep your muscle game strong and your blood sugar levels steady with lean proteins. Chicken, turkey, fish, and tofu are your pals here.

Power Up with Complex Carbs: When it comes to carbohydrates, think whole grains. Brown rice, quinoa, and oats are your trusty sidekicks, providing lasting energy and keeping those blood sugar levels in check.

Embrace a Rainbow of Fruits and Veggies: A colorful plate filled with fruits and vegetables is your ticket to essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Moreover, it does wonders for your overall health and digestion.

Healthy Fats for a Happy Heart: You don't want to skip out on fats entirely. Healthy fats from avocados, nuts, seeds, and olive oil are excellent for your heart health and will keep you fueled.

Foods to avoid in the POTS diet

Caffeine: Who doesn't love that morning cup of joe, right? But for those with POTS, caffeine can be a bit of a troublemaker. Coffee, tea, energy drinks, and fizzy caffeinated sodas can rev up your nervous system and potentially crank up your heart rate and anxiety.

Alcohol: While that glass of wine or pint of beer can seem like a nice way to unwind, it's not the best buddy for POTS. Alcohol can play the role of the dehydrator-in-chief and throw your autonomic nervous system into a bit of chaos, making those POTS symptoms show up at your doorstep.

High-Sugar Foods: Ah, sugary treats, they're so tempting. But here's the catch - they can send your blood sugar on a rollercoaster ride. Up, up, up, and then crash! And when it crashes, POTS symptoms like dizziness and fatigue can crash the party.

Processed Foods: Those sugary cereals, candies, and oh-so-tempting packaged snacks may taste great, but they're not the best pals for POTS. Highly processed and sugary foods can mess with your blood sugar levels and overall health.

High-Sodium, High-Fat Meals: We're all for increasing sodium to help with POTS, but going overboard with super salty or fatty meals? Not the best idea. They might leave your tummy unhappy and uncomfortable.

Spicy Foods: Spice can add excitement to your meal, but it can also spice up digestive symptoms in folks with POTS. Tread lightly here if you're sensitive.

Heavy, Large Meals: Ever had that post-feast slump? Large, heavy meals can steal blood flow from your brain, which is a big no-no for POTS. Smaller, more frequent meals are your friend.

Artificial Sweeteners: Some POTS peeps find that artificial sweeteners like aspartame don't sit well. They might just trigger those pesky symptoms, especially if you're sensitive.

Tyramine-Rich Foods: Certain foods with tyramine, like aged cheeses, cured meats, and fermented goodies like sauerkraut, could trigger migraines or crank up the POTS symptoms for some folks.

Dehydrating Beverages: Besides caffeine and alcohol, watch out for herbal teas and diuretic drinks that can zap your hydration levels. They might leave you feeling parched.

In conclusion, a POTS diet aims to ease symptoms and improve daily life for those with Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome. By avoiding potential triggers and embracing foods that support stability, individuals can find a path to better manage their condition with the guidance of healthcare professionals.