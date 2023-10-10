From Matt LeBlan to Hugh Grant, many Hollywood celebrities have accepted shifting to grey hair with open arms. However, most people religiously pray to the hair gods to save them from the inevitable change.

At the age of around 35, your hair starts to change color, which is one of the biggest concerns among the millennials, it can be because of stress, or an unhealthy diet and it also depends heavily on your genetics.

If you want to delay having grey hair, including some superfoods in your diet or even applying them to your hair, can help you keep your precious natural color for a longer time.

Food that can help minimize your grey hair growth

1) Adding some greens

Adding leafy vegetables to your diet can significantly reduce your grey hair progression. Some examples of this vegetable group are - kale, spinach, broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower and many more.

foods to reverse grey hair (Image sourced via Unsplash / Photo by Mor Shani)

These vegetables are high in many vital nutrients like calcium, iron, and vitamins that are important for good hair health.

2) Dark chocolates

This superfood hits two birds with one stone, your tastebuds, and also helps you fight your grey hair growth.

Dark chocolate to reverse grey hair (Image sourced via Pexels / Photo by PixaBay)

It is extremely rich in nutrients, especially antioxidants. They help in the removal of pollutants from your body, which may be the reason for your hair turning grey prematurely.

3) Almonds

Almonds are one of the best sources of biotin, it helps in keeping your hair healthy. Not having enough biotin content in your diet is directly related to hair greying and hair fall.

100% foods to reverse grey hair (Image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Karolina hrabowska)

You can have 15-20 almonds per day and you can also apply almond oil to your hair once or twice a week.

4) Lentils

Lentils are an excellent source for getting your daily vitamin B9 intake in, which is great for your hair health. Lentils can be cooked in a variety of ways which makes it an easy ingredient to integrate into your daily diet.

5) Berries

Many berries like strawberries and blueberries are jam-packed with antioxidants like vitamin C and vitamin A. Eating food that has a high antioxidant concentration helps in avoiding premature hair greying.

Strawberries to reverse grey hair (image souced by Pexels / Photo by Pierreantoine)

6) Red wine

Another exciting food item that you'd probably be happy to add to your diet is some red wine. It is a great source of Bioflavonoid, that boosts the protein content in your hair and helps you fight hair aging.

Benefits of using red wine for grey hair (Image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Photo by Chitokan C)

7) Fatty Fish

Adding Fatty Fish to your diet is greatly suggested if you're looking to avoid premature greying of your hair. For example, Salmon is stuffed with Omega 3 fatty acid that takes care of your hair follicles.

8) Black tea

Black tea works as a magical potion to keep your hair healthy and black. The catch is to wash your hair with some hot black tea and you'll find yourself to be a step closer to reversing grey hair.

9) Mushrooms

The component that gives your hair its pigmentation is called melanin. Mushrooms are a rich source of adding melanin to your diet to help your hair combat hair greying.

Benefits of mushrooms for grey hair (Image sourced by Pexels / Photo by PixaBay)

10) Eggs

Eggs are extremely high in protein and also have a high concentration of B12 in them. Both of these nutrients are proven significant in reversing premature hair greying. Eating 2-3 eggs a day is advised if you want to take good care of your hair.

To conclude, avoiding grey hair all your life may still be a dream, but it surely can be delayed by taking a few precautionary steps.

Including these ingredients in your diet might increase your chances of having beautiful black hair for an extended time. However, you should also focus on making necessary lifestyle changes to maximize the odds of keeping your hair healthy.