Top 6 benefits of burdock root tea and possible side effects 

The incredible benefits of burdock root tea make it an amazing addition to your everyday wellness, but do you know what is burdock root tea?

Well, it’s a herbal tea that’s made from the roots of the burdock plant, which is believed to offer several health benefits. It has been used in Chinese medicine for a long time for promoting liver health, reducing blood pressure and improving immunity. Additionally, it's used to improve hair health and reducing signs of aging.

How to use burdock roots?

Burdock roots can be used in many ways. (Photo via Freepik/Azerbaijan_Stockers)

Burdock roots are a versatile ingredient, as they can be used in a variety of ways. The roots can be used as a raw vegetable, cooked in soups and stews or used to make tea. They are available as root, tea, extract or powder and can be used in several recipes.

Burdock root tea has a sweet and very earthy flavor that can be enjoyed hot or cold, depending on your preference.

Benefits of burdock root tea

Here are six amazing burdock tea benefits that make it an excellent addition to your regular diet:

#1 Contains several antioxidants

One of the most potential benefits of burdock root tea is that it’s a powerhouse of essential antioxidants. It contains important antioxidants like phenolic acid, quercetin and luteolin.

Antioxidants protect the body from free radicals and help prevent health conditions like cancer, obesity and diabetes. Apart from protecting the body, antioxidants also reduce inflammation and keep a variety of medical concerns away.

#2 Benefits liver

Burdock root may promote liver health. (Photo via Freepik/Jcomp)

Burdock root benefits for liver include detoxifying the liver and reversing liver damage. Studies suggest that the herb can prevent damage to the liver, particularly caused by excessive alcohol consumption, and promote liver health.

#3 Can soothe colds and cough

The benefits of burdock root tea also include easing cough and cold. Burdock root has been used as an expectorant and decongestant for cough and cold for a long time. That's because it contains vitamin C that helps support the immune system and prevents infections.

Additionally, studies show that burdock roots also contain antibacterial properties that may help fight against cough and cold-causing viruses and bacteria.

#4 Benefits for skin

Burdock roots may improve skin health. (Photo via Pexels/Polina Tankilevitch)

Reversing signs of aging is among some notable benefits of burdock root tea. Burdock root is loaded with essential antioxidants like quercetin and phenolic acid that helps fight free radicals and prevents the signs of aging.

Studies show that products containing burdock root extract can help reduce and prevent wrinkles and fine lines.

#5 May prevent cancer

The benefits of burdock root tea also include preventing cancer cells from growing. Antioxidants like luteolin and quercetin have some specific properties that are shown to prevent cancer and stop cancer-causing cells from growing.

#6 Weight-loss benefit

Benefits of burdock root tea include supporting weight loss. (Photo via Pexels/SHVETS Production)

Among the most well-known benefits of burdock root tea is its ability to support weight loss.

Burdock root is rich in prebiotic fiber that helps promote satiety and keeps you full for long. Additionally, it reduces appetite by managing cravings, supports metabolism and also aids in fat burning.

How to make burdock root tea at home?

Burdock root tea can be made at home. (Photo via Freepik/jcomp)

Burdock root tea is available as loose dried roots or in bags. You can get these varieties in grocery stores or online.

To make a cup of burdock root tea from loose herbs, add about one tablespoon of dried roots in a saucepan, and pour two cups of water. Let it boil for a few minutes, and strain the roots. Enjoy your freshly made hot cup of burdock root tea.

Are there any side effects of burdock root tea?

The aforementioned benefits of burdock root tea make this herbal drink healthy and nutritious. However, some people should drink it with caution, as it may cause side effects like skin rash (contact dermatitis).

People with diabetes should not use burdock root, as it could lead to hypoglycemia. Pregnant women should also avoid it, as burdock root can cause premature labor and other complications.

You must also keep in mind that the burdock plant resembles the belladonna plants, which are nightshade plants and very toxic, so you should be very careful.