Using pumpkin seed oil for hair is one of the most natural ways to improve and strengthen hair. Regular usage of pumpkin seed oil, also known as pepita oil, may help promote healthy hair growth, reduce hair loss and prevent scalp infection as well. Pumpkin oil for hair may prevent frizz, too.

Before we get into the benefits of pumpkin seed oil for hair, let’s quickly go over what this oil actually is.

What is pumpkin seed oil?

As the name suggests, pumpkin seed oil is an oil that’s produced from roasted pumpkin seeds. It contains essential minerals, vitamins and fatty acids, making it a healthy and popular oil used for cooking in several households.

In recent years, pumpkin seed oil has also gained popularity for its hair-nourishing benefits. Experts believe that this oil is rich in phytosterol and other important nutrients that can benefit the growth and quality of hair.

It's believed that using pumpkin seed oil for hair may help prevent hair loss, promote hair growth and offer other advantages too.

What are the benefits of pumpkin seed oil for hair?

Pumpkin seed oil is made from roasted pumpkin seeds. (Photo via Pexels/Antoni Shkraba)

Pumpkin seed oil benefits for hair include:

Prevents scalp infection

Fighting against scalp infections is one of the top benefits of pumpkin seed oil for hair. Thanks to its anti-inflammatory properties, pumpkin seed oil helps fight against a variety of scalp infections, including dandruff, eczema and psoriasis. Moreover, it also helps prevent redness, itchiness and dryness.

Strengthens hair

Pumpkin seed oil strengthens hair. (Photo via Pexels/Tim Mossholder)

Pumpkin seed oil contains a variety of essential minerals, vitamins and antioxidants, making it an effective product for strengthening hair. Studies suggest that it has biotin that helps strengthen hair and nails and also prevents fungal infections.

The antioxidants in pumpkin seed oil fight against free radicals and prevent cellular damage along the way, which prevents hair damage and hair loss.

Prevents dryness

The benefits of pumpkin seed oil for hair include preventing and treating dry hair. Dry and damaged hair can lead to hair loss and frizz, which, in the long run, can cause temporary or even permanent baldness.

Pumpkin seed oil has nourishing properties, and when used regularly, it can get rid of damaged, dry hair and keep the strands super soft and healthy.

Promotes hair growth

Pumpkin seed oil is loaded with biotin that helps improve keratin level and promotes healthy hair growth. It also makes hair look stronger and shinier while nourishing the strands, too.

The omega-3 fatty acids in pumpkin seed oil are known for their lubricating properties, which help enhance blood circulation to the hair follicles and contribute to stronger and healthier hair growth.

Fights hair loss

Pumpkin seed oil reduces hairfall. (Photo via Pexels/Skitterphoto)

If you're facing severe hairfall issues, applying pumpkin seed oil can be beneficial, as it contains phytosterol that helps prevent androgen and reduces hair loss.

A study showed that men suffering from pattern baldness reported an increase in hair growth after consuming pumpkin seed oil supplements for 24 weeks.

How to use pumpkin seed oil for hair growth?

Here are a few ways you can use pumpkin seed oil for hair:

Topical use

One of the best ways to use pumpkin seed oil for hair is to apply it topically on the scalp and split ends.

You can use it as a hot oil treatment, and apply it once a week before hair wash. Massage the oil properly on your scalp and length, and leave it for an hour. Wash and condition as usual. Do not use pumpkin seed oil daily, as that can make the hair get too oily over time.

Supplements

Pumpkin seed oil can be taken as supplements. (Photo via Pexels/Nataliya Vaitkevich)

Another way to use this oil is to opt for its supplements, which are available in the form of gel capsules. Before buying just any supplement, though, read the label carefully, and follow the dosage instructions. To learn more about the dosage, consult a healthcare provider.

Apart from taking supplements or topically using pumpkin seed oil, you can also directly consume it to attain its benefits. Before consuming it, though, talk to your doctor to find out whether this oil is safe for any health condition you may have.

Pumpkin seed oil for hair is a safe and natural treatment, but keep in mind that it may take a few weeks before you see results. If you experience any symptoms of allergy, like itching, redness or infection after using the oil on your scalp, stop immediately, and avoid using it for a few days. If the infection persists, seek medical attention.

