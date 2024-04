National Women’s Hockey League 2024 (Phase-1): Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The inaugural edition of the National Women’s Hockey League is poised to commence on April 30 and end on May 9. It will be played at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

The selection of eight teams for the League was based on the outcomes of the recently concluded Hockey India Senior Women’s National Championships. The chosen teams are Hockey Haryana, Hockey Maharashtra, Hockey Jharkhand, Hockey Madhya Pradesh, Hockey Bengal, Hockey Mizoram, Manipur Hockey, and Hockey Association of Odisha.

The tournament is divided into two phases, with matches played in a round-robin format where each team competes against all others. The first phase includes 28 league matches, offering ample entertainment for spectators.

National Women’s Hockey League 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All timings are in IST)

Tuesday, April 30

Match 1 - Hockey Haryana vs Hockey Association of Odisha, 7:00 AM

Match 2 - Hockey Maharashtra vs Manipur Hockey, 4:00 PM

Match 3 - Hockey Madhya Pradesh vs Hockey Bengal, 6:00 PM

Match 4 - Hockey Jharkhand vs Hockey Mizoram, 8:00 PM

Wednesday, May 1

Match 5 - Hockey Haryana vs Manipur Hockey, 7:00 AM

Match 6 - Hockey Maharashtra vs Hockey Mizoram, 4:00 PM

Match 7 - Hockey Madhya Pradesh vs Hockey Association of Odisha, 6:00 PM

Match 8 - Hockey Jharkhand vs Hockey Bengal, 8:00 PM

Friday, May 3

Match 9 - Hockey Haryana vs Hockey Mizoram, 7:00 AM

Match 10 - Hockey Maharashtra vs Hockey Bengal, 4:00 PM

Match 11 - Manipur Hockey vs Hockey Association of Odisha, 6:00 PM

Match 12 - Hockey Jharkhand vs Hockey Madhya Pradesh, 8:00 PM

Saturday, May 4

Match 13 - Hockey Haryana vs Hockey Bengal, 7:00 AM

Match 14 - Hockey Maharashtra vs Hockey Madhya Pradesh, 4:00 PM

Match 15 - Hockey Mizoram vs Manipur Hockey, 6:00 PM

Match 16 - Hockey Jharkhand vs Hockey Association of Odisha, 8:00 PM

Monday, May 6

Match 17 - Hockey Bengal vs Hockey Mizoram, 7:00 AM

Match 18 - Hockey Maharashtra vs Hockey Association of Odisha, 4:00 PM

Match 19 - Hockey Madhya Pradesh vs Manipur Hockey, 6:00 PM

Match 20 - Hockey Haryana vs Hockey Jharkhand, 8:00 PM

Tuesday, May 7

Match 21 - Hockey Association of Odisha vs Hockey Bengal, 7:00 AM

Match 22 - Hockey Haryana vs Hockey Maharashtra, 4:00 PM

Match 23 - Hockey Madhya Pradesh vs Hockey Mizoram, 6:00 PM

Match 24 - Hockey Jharkhand vs Manipur Hockey, 8:00 PM

Thursday, May 9

Match 25 - Hockey Haryana vs Hockey Madhya Pradesh, 7:00 AM

Match 26 - Hockey Mizoram vs Hockey Association of Odisha, 4:00 PM

Match 27 - Hockey Bengal vs Manipur Hockey, 6:00 PM

Match 28 - Hockey Maharashtra vs Hockey Jharkhand, 8:00 PM

National Women’s Hockey League 2024: Full Squads

Hockey Haryana

Jyoti, Nandini, Pinki, Dinika, Manisha, Kirti, Bhteri, Kirti, Tannu, Khasa Shashi, Bhavya, Seema, Sejal, Preeti, Mann Ratika, Ishika, Kaur Sukhpreet, Neelam, Ritika, Pooja, and Manju Chorsiya.

Hockey Association of Odisha

Majhi Bhabika, Rose Mary Xalxo, Suman Hemrom, Ahalya Lakra, Ekka Sonali, Reshma Toppo, Dhanwar Mariyam, Tanuja Toppo, Kujur Priyanka, Dadel Nisha, Drupati Naik, Amisha Ekka, Kindo Prativa, Dipi Monika Toppo, Ashima Rout, Binati Minz, Karuna Minz, Ekka Pratibha, Kujur Rambha, Jyoti Xaxa, and Amisha Kullu.

Hockey Bengal

Bilor Pinki, Dewgi Kandir, Rohita Minz, Silbiya Nag, Namarti Mundu, Maxima Toppo, Priyanka Guria, Subila Tirkey, Asma Khatun, Horo Selestina, Shanti Horo, Srabani Biswas, Payel Pramanik, Barsha Mondal, Bulbul Kumari Shaw, Ghosh Riya, Sultana Sumaiya, Pipasa Mondal, Purbha Chakraborthy, Naiya Raima, and Rajak Kasish.

Hockey Jharkhand

N/A

Hockey Madhya Pradesh

N/A

Hockey Mizoram

N/A

Hockey Manipur

Hodam Pabitra Devi, Devi Moirangthem Prinja, Devi Mutum Priya, Meikam Surviya Devi, Chanu Romita Waribam, Devi Keisam Eleena, Devi Laishram Ritu, Deena Devi Naorem, Reena Koijam, Tanu Shorensangbam, Devi Keisam Priyanka, Sallu Pukhrambam, Sandam Babyrani Devi, Chanu Laishram Karuna, Chanu Leishangthem Natali, Jerina Chongtham, Linthoinganbi Chanu Thokchom, Kangjam Silvia Chanu, Tongbram Lanchenbi Devi, Ningombam Rojee Devi, and Huidrom Bidyaluxmi Devi.

Hockey Maharashtra

Dhikshita Wajel, Aishwarya Dubey, Mahi Dhansingh Choudhary, Sanjana Deshya Khetawat, Shegunashi Samiksha Suresh, Samiksha Gund, Tanushree Dinesh Kadu, Dhaware Sukanya, Sanika Chandrakant Mane, Chavan Asmita Dhananjay, Diksha Nitin Shinde, Thevarpurakkal Annaniya Uttam, Sudrik Akansha Dattatray, Jadhav Aradhana Sandeep, Jadhav Khushi Suresh, Ashwini Kolekar, Rawat Anvi, Utkarsha Nana Kale, Saykar Sukanya, Himanshi Gawande, and Rajbharat Yashashree.