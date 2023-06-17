ARA vs PEP Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Aravali Arrows vs Periyar Panthers Yuva Kabaddi Series Summer Edition

Aravali Arrows (ARA) are all set to lock horns against the Periyar Panthers (PEP) in the second match of the Yuva Kabaddi Series Summer Edition. This match will be played at the Maharaja College Indoor Stadium in Mysuru on Sunday, June 18.

Both teams have announced a strong squad for the series and a cracker of a game is expected between both teams. The teams will be eager to make a strong start to the tournament with a win in their opening fixture.

Aravali Arrows will be expecting their star defender Rajendra Bhakar to step up for the team in their opening fixture, while Lokesh Ghosliya and Anuj Saini are going to be the players to watch out for the Periyar Panthers.

Match Details

Match: Aravali Arrows vs Periyar Panthers, Match 2, Yuva Kabaddi Series Summer Edition

Date & Time: June 18, 2023, at 10:30 AM IST

Venue: Maharaja College Indoor Stadium, Mysuru

Squads to choose from

Aravali Arrows

Rajendra Bhakar, Ayaaz Noshad Ali, Toseef Ahmed, Akram Babu Khan, Ankit Hariharan Jat, Pravin Shyamveer Kumar, Amit Atar Singh, Prem Bhadu, Dev Sampat Gurjar, Navpreet Singh, Tabis Tafeeq Khan, Kahnaram Ayadanaram Bana, Bhajpal Ganga Singhour, Jaswant Yadav

Periyar Panthers

Lokesh Ghosliya, Manjeet Mitra, Nitin Kumar, Deepak Choudhary, Rahul Choudhary BN, Anuj Saini, Arjun Singh, Nakul Saini, Sardar Choudhary, Bhagat Singh, Lakshya Deep Singh, Gopal Singh, Mohammed Arshad, Jai Veer Mathab

Probable Playing 7

Aravali Arrows

Rajendra Bhakar, Ayaaz Noshad Ali, Toseef Ahmed, Pravin Shyamveer Kumar, Amit Atar Singh, Navpreet Singh, Tabis Tafeeq Khan

Periyar Panthers

Lokesh Ghosliya, Manjeet Mitra, Anuj Saini, Arjun Singh, Lakshya Deep Singh, Gopal Singh, Mohammed Arshad

ARA vs PEP Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Yuva Kabaddi Series Summer Edition)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rajendra Bhakar, Lokesh Ghosliya, Ayaaz Noshad Ali, Anuj Saini, Arjun Singh, Lakshya Deep Singh, Gopal Singh

Captain: Anuj Saini, Vice-Captain: Lakshya Deep Singh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rajendra Bhakar, Lokesh Ghosliya, Ayaaz Noshad Ali, Anuj Saini, Arjun Singh, Lakshya Deep Singh, Mohammed Arshad,

Captain: Lokesh Ghosliya, Vice-Captain: Rajendra Bhakar

