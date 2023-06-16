HAM vs SIS Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Hampi Heroes vs Sindh Sonics Yuva Kabaddi Series Summer Edition, Match 1

The inaugural match of the Yuva Kabaddi Series Summer Edition is scheduled to be played between Hampi Heroes (HAM) and Sindh Sonics (SIS). The Maharaja College Indoor Stadium in Mysuru will play host to this exciting game on Saturday, June 17.

Both teams have included a mixture of young and experienced players in their respective squads. Therefore, the teams will be looking to start the tournament on high with a win in their opening fixture.

Hampi Heroes will be relying heavily on the all-round abilities of Teju Naik to do well for the team this season, while all eyes will be on the star duo of Binod Kumar Prasad and Balraj Singh to deliver for Sindh Sonics.

Match Details

Match: Hampi Heroes vs Sindh Sonics, Match 1, Yuva Kabaddi Series Summer Edition

Date & Time: June 17, 2023, at 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Maharaja College Indoor Stadium, Mysuru

Squads to choose from

Hampi Heroes

Krishna Kumar Shantilal, Bharath Ram, Shiva Kumar, Hruthik LP, Narsimhamurthy R, Kenchappa Chandaki, Deva Nathan Deva, Teju Naik, Suhas Nagaraj, Somesh SK, Sudarshan B, Sunil Ganesh K, Harish Ranganath, Madhu Kaveerappa, Gagan Gowda, Sachin SC, Kiran BS, Sai Prasad, Chetan Rathod, Vinod Sandamani

Sindh Sonics

Lovepreet Singh, Ranjan Kumar, Kanhaiya Kumar, Sourav Kumar, Angad Kumar, Nitin Chandel, Mantu Kumar, Binod Kumar Prasad, Harendra Kumar Paswan, Chirag Singh, Prabhakar Thakur, Anshu Kumar, Ritesh Kumar, Balraj Singh, Monu Kumar, Sagar Kumar, Prince Kumar Roy, Raju Kumar, Bhola Munda, Rahul Kumar Gope.

Probable Playing 7

Hampi Heroes

Krishna Kumar Shantilal, Bharath Ram, Teju Naik, Suhas Nagaraj, Somesh SK, Madhu Kaveerappa, Chetan Rathod

Sindh Sonics

Lovepreet Singh, Angad Kumar, Ranjan Kumar, Angad Kumar, Binod Kumar Prasad, Balraj Singh, Bhola Munda

HAM vs SIS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Yuva Kabaddi Series Summer Edition)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Bharath Ram, Lovepreet Singh, Teju Naik, Binod Kumar Prasad, Balraj Singh, Madhu Kaveerappa, Angad Kumar

Captain: Balraj Singh, Vice-Captain: Teju Naik

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Bharath Ram, Lovepreet Singh, Teju Naik, Binod Kumar Prasad, Balraj Singh, Madhu Kaveerappa, Krishna Kumar Shantilal

Captain: Binod Kumar Prasad, Vice-Captain: Madhu Kaveerappa

