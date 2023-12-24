BLR vs TEL Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 39

Bengaluru Bulls (BLR) lock horns with Telugu Titans (TEL) in the 39th game of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 at the SDAT Multi-purpose Indoor Stadium on Sunday (December 24).

Rhe Bulls are going through a lean patch, managing only two wins. They also are on a four-game losing run, including a massive 18-43 defeat to Puneri Paltan in their previous game.

Meanwhile, the story is no different for Telugu Titans either. They have won only one game and lost five.They notched up their first win of the season in their previous game by toppling Haryana Steelers 37-36.

While the Titans will look to build ul momentum with successive victories, the Bulls will be itching to return to winning ways.

BLR vs TEL Match Details

Match: BLR vs TEL, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 39

Date and Time: Dec. 24, 2023; 9:00 pm IST

Venue: SDAT Multi purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar

BLR vs TEL Probable Playing 7s

Bengaluru Bulls

Vikash Kandola, Surjeet Singh, Rohit Kumar, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, Saurabh Nandal (c), Aman

Telugu Titans

Pawan Sehrawat (c), Omkar R, Ajit Pawar, Rajnish, Prafull Zaware, Mohit, Sandeep Dhull

BLR vs TEL Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 39

Raider - Pawan Sehrawat

Telugu Titans are struggling, but Pawan Sehrawat is not. The High-Flyer is the third-best raider in the PKL 10 with 63 points in six games.

He also has hit five Super 10s, leading his team from the front and doing the bulk of the scoring.

Defender - Saurabh Nandal

Saurabh Nandal has been the best defender for Bengaluru Bulls this season. He has scored 17 tackle points in seven games and hit one High 5 and has a tackle success rate of 46%.

All-Rounder - Ajit Pawar

Telugu Titans' left-cover Ajit Pawar played a key role in their first win this season with seven tackle points against Haryana Steelers.

In the all-rounders' section, he could be the best bet to fetch maximum fantasy points.

BLR vs TEL Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Pawan Sehrawat

Bharat

Vikash Kandola

Five Must-Picks for BLR vs TEL, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 39

Pawan Sehrawat, Ajit Pawar, Bharat, Saurabh Nandal, Surjeet Singh

BLR vs TEL Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

Bengaluru Bulls are struggling in the raiding department, as a lot depends on Bharat's form. In this game, their raiding could do a good job as the Titans don't have a super sturdy defence.

Telugu Titans rely heavily on Pawan Kumar Sehrawat in the raiding department. Bengaluru Bulls have a defence to neutralize the superstar. Hence, you could pick more defenders from the Bulls.

BLR vs TEL Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Surjeet Singh, Aman, Mohit Rathee, Saurabh Nandal

All-Rounders: Ajit Pawar

Raiders: Bharat, Pawan Sehrawat

Captain: Bharat I Vice-Captain: Saurabh Nandal

BLR vs TEL Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Surjeet Singh, Saurabh Nandal, Sandeep Dhull

All-Rounders: Ajit Pawar

Raiders: Bharat, Pawan Sehrawat, Vikash Kandola

Captain: Pawan Sehrawat I Vice-Captain: Bharat