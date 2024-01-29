HAR vs BEN Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 95

The Haryana Steelers lock horns with the Bengal Warriors in match 95 of PKL season 10 on Monday, January 29, at the Patliputra Indoor Stadium in Patna.

The Steelers are sixth in the points table, with 45 points and are coming off a 32-35 defeat to Dabang Delhi KC. While Siddharth Desai scored a Super 10, he didn't get the required support from the other raiders, with the defense also did not have the best of days.

The Warriors, meanwhile, are also coming off a loss, albeit a heavy one, to the Patna Pirates. Their defense had a poor outing, as they scored only six tackle points all game, losing by 16 points.

The gap between the tenth and fifth -placed teams is only seven points, and a win for the Warriors will take them right back into the reckoning for the playoffs.

HAR vs BEN Match Details

Match: HAR vs BEN, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 95

Date and Time: January 29, 2023; 8:00 pm IST

Venue: Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

HAR vs BEN Probable Playing 7s

Haryana Steelers

Jaideep Dahiya (C), Mohit Nandal, Siddharth Desai, Vinay, Ashish/Shivam Patare, Rahul Sethpal, Mohit Khaler

Bengal Warriors

Maninder Singh (C), Aditya Shinde, Nitin Kumar, Vishwas S/Maharudra Garje, Vaibhav Garje, Jaskirat Singh, Shubham Shinde

HAR vs BEN Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 95

Raider - Maninder Singh

Maninder Singh is the best raiding option on paper, but his form in the last couple of games hasn't been great. Meanwhile, Siddharth Desai at 12.5 credits is a budget option to consider as an enabler.

Defender - Shubham Shinde

Shubham Shinde in the Bengal right corner is one of the strongest Dream11 options in the league, with his penchant for mega defensive hauls. With 51 tackle points in 15 games, he's set for another good outing.

All-Rounder - Mohit Nandal

Nandal has been one of the most consistent figures in the Steelers defence. The right-cover defender should have another solid game against a struggling Bengal raiding unit. However, Ashish, Nitin Kumar and Aditya Shinde are quality options if ones' looking for a differential.

HAR vs BEN Match Captain /Vice-Captain Choices

Shubham Shinde

Mohit Nandal

Maninder Singh/Jaideep Dahiya

Five Must-Picks for HAR vs BEN, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 95

Mohit Nandal, Maninder Singh, Shubham Shinde, Jaideep Dahiya, Siddharth Desai

HAR vs BEN Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

Both teams are potent units, so this should be a pretty close game. The Steelers defence is more reliable, but the Warriors have also shown a similar quality in defending in patches this season.

Most of the top options from both teams are expensive, and enablers like Jaskirat Singh are needed to include the more pricey picks in the fantasy team. Backing the defenders and all-rounders for captaincy makes more sense in what should be a cagey encounter.

HAR vs BEN Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Vaibhav Garje, Jaideep Dahiya, Shubham Shinde, Jaskirat Singh

All-Rounders: Mohit Nandal

Raiders: Maninder Singh, Siddharth Desai

Captain: Mohit Nandal I Vice-Captain: Shubham Shinde

HAR vs BEN Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Rahul Sethpal, Mohit Khaler, Shubham Shinde

All-Rounders: Nitin Kumar, Mohit Nandal

Raiders: Maninder Singh, Siddharth Desai

Captain: Shubham Shinde I Vice-Captain: Maninder Singh