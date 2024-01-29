HAR vs BEN Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 95

The Haryana Steelers lock horns with the Bengal Warriors in match 95 of PKL season 10 on Monday, January 29, at the Patliputra Indoor Stadium in Patna.
The Steelers are sixth in the points table, with 45 points and are coming off a 32-35 defeat to Dabang Delhi KC. While Siddharth Desai scored a Super 10, he didn't get the required support from the other raiders, with the defense also did not have the best of days.
The Warriors, meanwhile, are also coming off a loss, albeit a heavy one, to the Patna Pirates. Their defense had a poor outing, as they scored only six tackle points all game, losing by 16 points.
The gap between the tenth and fifth -placed teams is only seven points, and a win for the Warriors will take them right back into the reckoning for the playoffs.
HAR vs BEN Match Details
Match: HAR vs BEN, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 95
Date and Time: January 29, 2023; 8:00 pm IST
Venue: Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna
Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar
HAR vs BEN Probable Playing 7s
Haryana Steelers
Jaideep Dahiya (C), Mohit Nandal, Siddharth Desai, Vinay, Ashish/Shivam Patare, Rahul Sethpal, Mohit Khaler
Bengal Warriors
Maninder Singh (C), Aditya Shinde, Nitin Kumar, Vishwas S/Maharudra Garje, Vaibhav Garje, Jaskirat Singh, Shubham Shinde
HAR vs BEN Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 95
Raider - Maninder Singh
Maninder Singh is the best raiding option on paper, but his form in the last couple of games hasn't been great. Meanwhile, Siddharth Desai at 12.5 credits is a budget option to consider as an enabler.
Defender - Shubham Shinde
Shubham Shinde in the Bengal right corner is one of the strongest Dream11 options in the league, with his penchant for mega defensive hauls. With 51 tackle points in 15 games, he's set for another good outing.
All-Rounder - Mohit Nandal
Nandal has been one of the most consistent figures in the Steelers defence. The right-cover defender should have another solid game against a struggling Bengal raiding unit. However, Ashish, Nitin Kumar and Aditya Shinde are quality options if ones' looking for a differential.
HAR vs BEN Match Captain /Vice-Captain Choices
Shubham Shinde
Mohit Nandal
Maninder Singh/Jaideep Dahiya
Five Must-Picks for HAR vs BEN, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 95
Mohit Nandal, Maninder Singh, Shubham Shinde, Jaideep Dahiya, Siddharth Desai
HAR vs BEN Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023
Both teams are potent units, so this should be a pretty close game. The Steelers defence is more reliable, but the Warriors have also shown a similar quality in defending in patches this season.
Most of the top options from both teams are expensive, and enablers like Jaskirat Singh are needed to include the more pricey picks in the fantasy team. Backing the defenders and all-rounders for captaincy makes more sense in what should be a cagey encounter.
HAR vs BEN Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League
Defenders: Vaibhav Garje, Jaideep Dahiya, Shubham Shinde, Jaskirat Singh
All-Rounders: Mohit Nandal
Raiders: Maninder Singh, Siddharth Desai
Captain: Mohit Nandal I Vice-Captain: Shubham Shinde
HAR vs BEN Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League
Defenders: Rahul Sethpal, Mohit Khaler, Shubham Shinde
All-Rounders: Nitin Kumar, Mohit Nandal
Raiders: Maninder Singh, Siddharth Desai
Captain: Shubham Shinde I Vice-Captain: Maninder Singh