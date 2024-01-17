JAI vs HAR Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 77

The Jaipur Pink Panthers go head-to-head with the Haryana Steelers in the final game of their home leg on Wednesday, January 17, at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur.

Jaipur haven't put a foot wrong for a while in the league, riding a nine-game unbeaten run. They've won all three of their home games, with the latest being a close 31-29 triumph over U Mumba. Arjun Deshwal battled his way to another Super 10, while Ajith Kumar also supported him well. Sahul Kumar was the best defender, with four tackle points.

The Steelers, meanwhile, are also coming in with plenty of wind behind their sails after their 36-31 win over the Tamil Thalaivas. Vinay's Super 10 led the way in the raiding department. Captain Jaideep Dahiya carried on his good form with another High 5, while Rahul Sethpal also got a High 5.

JAI vs HAR Match Details

Match: JAI vs HAR, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 77

Date and Time: January 17, 2023; 9 pm IST

Venue: SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

JAI vs HAR Probable Predicted Playing 7s

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Sunil Kumar (C), Arjun Deshwal, Shubham Shelke/Bhavani Rajput, Ankush, Sahul Kumar, Reza Mirbagheri, V Ajith Kumar

Haryana Steelers

Jaideep Dahiya (C), Mohit Nandal, Ashish, Vinay, Chandran Ranjit, Rahul Sethpal, Mohit Khaler

JAI vs HAR Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 77

Raider - Arjun Deshwal

Deshwal is hands-down the best raiding option for this game and probably the best raider in the league right now. Even the mighty Haryana defence could find it tough to stop him.

Defender - Ankush

Ankush has been brilliant for most of the season for Jaipur and will want to close this home leg out with another solid performance. With 40 tackle points in 13 games, he has been consistent, and that looks set to continue.

All-Rounder - Mohit Nandal

It's a toss-up between two right cover defenders who have been classified as all-rounders in this slot. Haryana's co-captain Mohit Nandal edges Sunil Kumar out, as he has been more consistent.

JAI vs HAR Match Captain /Vice-Captain Choices

Arjun Deshwal

Jaideep Dahiya

Ankush

Five Must-Picks for JAI vs HAR, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 77

Arjun Deshwal, Jaideep Dahiya, Reza Mirbagheri, Jaideep Dahiya, Vinay

JAI vs HAR Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

Jaipur has the upper hand, but let's not forget that the two teams are the only ones to beat the Puneri Paltan this season, and that the Steelers are no slouches. They have one of the best defences in the league, so this should be a fairly close contest.

Backing Arjun Deshwal is a no-brainer, but a better idea might be backing the Jaipur defence against the relatively weaker Haryana raiding unit, with point hauls quite likely for Ankush and Reza.

JAI vs HAR Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Jaideep Dahiya, Ankush, Reza Mirbagheri, Sahul Kumar

All-Rounders: Mohit Nandal

Raiders: Arjun Deshwal, Vinay

Captain: Arjun Deshwal I Vice-Captain: Jaideep Dahiya

JAI vs HAR Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Ankush, Reza Mirbagheri, Jaideep Dahiya, Rahul Sethpal

All-Rounders: Sunil Kumar

Raiders: Arjun Deshwal, Chandran Ranjit

Captain: Arjun Deshwal I Vice-Captain: Ankush