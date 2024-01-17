JAI vs HAR Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 77

The Jaipur Pink Panthers go head-to-head with the Haryana Steelers in the final game of their home leg on Wednesday, January 17, at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur.
Jaipur haven't put a foot wrong for a while in the league, riding a nine-game unbeaten run. They've won all three of their home games, with the latest being a close 31-29 triumph over U Mumba. Arjun Deshwal battled his way to another Super 10, while Ajith Kumar also supported him well. Sahul Kumar was the best defender, with four tackle points.
The Steelers, meanwhile, are also coming in with plenty of wind behind their sails after their 36-31 win over the Tamil Thalaivas. Vinay's Super 10 led the way in the raiding department. Captain Jaideep Dahiya carried on his good form with another High 5, while Rahul Sethpal also got a High 5.
JAI vs HAR Match Details
Match: JAI vs HAR, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 77
Date and Time: January 17, 2023; 9 pm IST
Venue: SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar
JAI vs HAR Probable Predicted Playing 7s
Jaipur Pink Panthers
Sunil Kumar (C), Arjun Deshwal, Shubham Shelke/Bhavani Rajput, Ankush, Sahul Kumar, Reza Mirbagheri, V Ajith Kumar
Haryana Steelers
Jaideep Dahiya (C), Mohit Nandal, Ashish, Vinay, Chandran Ranjit, Rahul Sethpal, Mohit Khaler
JAI vs HAR Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 77
Raider - Arjun Deshwal
Deshwal is hands-down the best raiding option for this game and probably the best raider in the league right now. Even the mighty Haryana defence could find it tough to stop him.
Defender - Ankush
Ankush has been brilliant for most of the season for Jaipur and will want to close this home leg out with another solid performance. With 40 tackle points in 13 games, he has been consistent, and that looks set to continue.
All-Rounder - Mohit Nandal
It's a toss-up between two right cover defenders who have been classified as all-rounders in this slot. Haryana's co-captain Mohit Nandal edges Sunil Kumar out, as he has been more consistent.
JAI vs HAR Match Captain /Vice-Captain Choices
Arjun Deshwal
Jaideep Dahiya
Ankush
Five Must-Picks for JAI vs HAR, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 77
Arjun Deshwal, Jaideep Dahiya, Reza Mirbagheri, Jaideep Dahiya, Vinay
JAI vs HAR Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023
Jaipur has the upper hand, but let's not forget that the two teams are the only ones to beat the Puneri Paltan this season, and that the Steelers are no slouches. They have one of the best defences in the league, so this should be a fairly close contest.
Backing Arjun Deshwal is a no-brainer, but a better idea might be backing the Jaipur defence against the relatively weaker Haryana raiding unit, with point hauls quite likely for Ankush and Reza.
JAI vs HAR Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League
Defenders: Jaideep Dahiya, Ankush, Reza Mirbagheri, Sahul Kumar
All-Rounders: Mohit Nandal
Raiders: Arjun Deshwal, Vinay
Captain: Arjun Deshwal I Vice-Captain: Jaideep Dahiya
JAI vs HAR Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League
Defenders: Ankush, Reza Mirbagheri, Jaideep Dahiya, Rahul Sethpal
All-Rounders: Sunil Kumar
Raiders: Arjun Deshwal, Chandran Ranjit
Captain: Arjun Deshwal I Vice-Captain: Ankush