MUM vs GUJ Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for U Mumba vs Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 90

U Mumba take on the Gujarat Giants in the 90th game of PKL 10 on Friday, January 26, at the Patliputra Indoor Stadium in Patna.

U Mumba are coming off a thrilling 32-32 tie against arguably the best team in the tournament, the Puneri Paltan. Despite not snapping their winless streak, they will gain plenty of confidence from that result.

Amirmohammad Zafardanesh was rested for thie game, and Guman Singh stepped up and how! The left raider finished with 15 raid points, carrying the raiding department on his own, with Gokulakannan M doing the same in defense.

Meanwhile, Gujarat's last game was also against the Paltan, but it didn't end well for Fazel Atrachali's side, losing 34-24.

Mohammad Nabibakhsh and Sonu Jaglan had a decent game in the raiding department. Nadibaksh gave Gujarat a chance at picking up a point, while Fazel also coming alive in the second half, but they were well beaten in the first and couldn't recover from that.

MUM vs GUJ Match Details

Match: MUM vs GUJ, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 90

Date and Time: January 26, 2024; 9.00 pm IST

Venue: Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

MUM vs GUJ Probable Playing 7s

U Mumba

Surinder Singh (c), Sombir/Visvanath V, Mukilan Shanmugam, Bittu, Guman Singh, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh/Heiderali Ekrami, Gokulakannan M

Gujarat Giants

Fazel Atrachali (C), Deepak Singh, Parteek Dahiya, Sombir, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Rakesh Sangroya, Balaji D/Sonu Jaglan

MUM vs GUJ Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 90

Raider - Guman Singh

Guman Singh has quietly moved into the top five raiders for the season, slowly but surely cementing his position as U Mumba's lead raider in the last few games.

He's definitely a much better pick than the inconsistent Gujarat raiding duo of Rakesh HS and Parteek Dahiya.

Defender - Sombir (GUJ)

Gujarat right corner Sombir could have a busy day against Guman Singh and the other left raiders U Mumba possess, and that should give him a chance to add to his 38 tackle points for the season.

While he didn't have the best of games in the reverse fixture, there's every chance he makes up for that now.

All-Rounder - Amirmohammad Zafardanesh

Amirmohammad Zafardanesh is very likely to make it back to U Mumba's playing XI for this game, and after a couple of sub-par outings and a break, one would expect the Iranian to make a comeback in this one.

Despite not even featuring in the last match, he possesses a very high ownership, and he's a must-have if he starts.

MUM vs GUJ Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Guman Singh

Fazel Atrachali

Sombir (GUJ)/Amirmohammad Zafardanesh

Five Must-Picks for MUM vs GUJ, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 86

Fazel Atrachali, Sombir (GUJ), Guman Singh, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Gokulakannan M

MUM vs GUJ Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

Both teams are fairly well-matched, and despite U Mumba being winless in six outings, their recent tie against Puneri Paltan and the Giants' heavy losses to the same unit negates any differences in form between both teams, making for an interesting match-up.

U Mumba have been playing with their starting seven a lot, and selection for this game will be much more complex if Zafardanesh is benched, with the Iranian a dependable captaincy option more often than not.

Backing the Gujarat defence is more viable than the volatile U Mumba defenders, but the in-form Gokulakannan is one to consider.

Guman Singh should also be selected at any cost.

MUM vs GUJ Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Gokulakannan M, Sombir (GUJ), Fazel Atrachali

All-Rounders: Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Amirmohammad Zafardaneh

Raiders: Guman Singh, Parteek Dahiya

Captain: Guman Singh | Vice-Captain: Fazel Atrachali

MUM vs GUJ Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Sombir (GUJ), Surinder Singh, Deepak Singh, Fazel Atrachali

All-Rounders: Amirmohammad Zafardanesh

Raiders: Mohit Goyat, Rakesh HS

Captain: Sombir | Vice-Captain: Amirmohammad Zafardanesh