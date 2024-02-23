JSG Women’s Yuva Kabaddi Series 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after February 23

The fourth day of the inaugural JSG Women’s Yuva Kabaddi Series 2024 season came to an end with a few stunning results. Let’s shift our focus on which team is placed at which position in the standings after the fourth day of the tournament.

Murthal Magnets maintain their pole position in the standings with four successive victories, racking up 22 points with a score difference of 51. Their most recent victory came against Panchala Pride by 21-20 in a thrilling encounter.

Anshu Devi amassed six valuable points for the Magnets while Nikita also played a supportive role with five points to turn the match towards their side.

Himalayan Tahrs retained their second rank with three wins, and one loss with 19 points with a score difference of 51. In their most recent encounter, they stunned Palani Tuskers by 37-14 in a comprehensive manner.

Captain Pushpa was the wrecker-in-chief with 12 valuable points for Himalayan Tahrs while Jyoti Kumar (7), Bhavna Devi (6), and Champa Thakur (6) also played important roles for the side.

Aravalli Arrows continue to hold the third position with three wins and one loss, bagging 18 points with a score difference of 38. They defeated Periyar Panthers by 40-21 in their most recent clash on Day 4.

Renu Deshwal was the top-scorer for the Arrows in the game against the Panthers with five points while Prachi Beniwal (4) and skipper Manpreet Kaur Chinna (4) were the next best scorers.

Panchala Pride settled for the fourth position, registering one win and losing three games, gathering seven points. Palani Tuskers continue to occupy the fifth slot with one win and three slots while Periyar Panthers settled for the wooden spoon without winning a game in four encounters.

Murthal Magnets, Himalayan Tahrs, and Aravalli Arrows have secured the qualification for the Summit Round so far.

JSG Women’s Yuva Kabaddi Series 2024: Day 4 Results (February 23)

Match 10 - Himalayan Tahrs beat Palani Tuskers (37-14)

Match 11 - Murthal Magnets beat Panchala Pride (21-20)

Match 12 - Aravalli Arrows beat Periyar Panthers (40-21)

JSG Women’s Yuva Kabaddi Series 2024: Day 5 Schedule (February 24)

Match 13 - Palani Tuskers vs Panchala Pride, 2:00 PM IST

Match 14 - Himalayan Tahrs vs Periyar Panthers, 3:30 PM IST

Match 15 - Aravalli Arrows vs Murthal Magnets, 5:00 PM IST

Also Read: JSG Women’s Yuva Kabaddi Series 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details