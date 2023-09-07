Real Kabaddi season 3 all set to begin on 22nd September

Kabaddi fans should brace themselves for an electrifying showdown as the much-awaited season 3 of Real Kabaddi kicks off on September 22, culminating in the grand finale on October 1. With 10 enthusiastic days of fierce battle ahead, players are drifting for the supreme battle.

In a substantial move, Atlanture Sports Private Limited, the masterminds behind the tournament, have amped up the stakes by increasing the total cash prize to a lucrative INR 21 lakh, forming the stage for a compelling phenomenon across 31 exciting matches.

The excitement doesn't finish there, as they proudly reveal Viacom18 as their esteemed broadcasting partner, which will ensure live coverage on Jio Cinema for fanatics across the country.

The league's ledger features eight challenging teams, each with their distinctive flair and perseverance: Jaipur Jaguars, Shekhawati Kings, Chambal Pirates, Mewar Monks, Bikana Riders, Jodhana Warriors, Arawali Eagles, and Singh Soorma. These teams are set to bring their A-game and depict the true essence of Kabaddi.

Shubham Choudhary, CEO of Real Kabaddi, exuberantly conveyed his ideas on Season 3.

"Season 3 is set to eclipse its predecessors, and our excitement knows no bounds. Atlanture Sports is dedicated to promoting indigenous sports and athletes. Real Kabaddi provides a platform for emerging Tier II and Tier III Kabaddi players to shine on the global stage, enabling them to display their exceptional talent."

Adding to the excitement, Lavish Choudhary, Co-Founder of Real Kabaddi League, disclosed:

"We're thrilled to welcome India's youth icon, Rannvijay Singha, not only as an investor but also as a brand ambassador. We aim to bridge the worlds of sports and entertainment, targeting the vibrant youth demographic. Who better than India's youth icon to spearhead this synergy?"

Renowned Bollywood stars to further star Real Kabaddi League season 3

Rannvijay Singha, the brand promoter for Real Kabaddi, shared his excitement, saying that he has been a keen follower of the tournament since its inception. He believes the organizers have done outstanding work with the league.

He further added that he is eagerly awaiting the third season while being confident that it will be a monumental success.

But the star-studded lineup doesn't finish there; Bollywood luminaries such as Varun Sood, Angad Bedi, Baseer Ali, Shiv Thakare, and Shruti Sinha are also joining as brand promoters, assuring that Season 3 is an extraordinary fusion of sports and amusement.

Echoing on the last season, Shekhawati Kings appeared as champions, with Chambal Pirates hooking second place and Jaipur Jaguars taking home the third spot. The bar has been set high, vowing an even more compelling and competitive Season 3.