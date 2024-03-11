Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after March 11

Day 7 of the Krantijyot Mahila Pratishtan Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024 at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune concluded with interesting results. Pool A concluded with Pool B starting on Wednesday, March 12.

Let’s delve into the details of which team is standing at which position after the conclusion of the seventh day of the campaign.

Ahmednagar District continues to lead the standings with six wins and a tie, bagging 39 points with a score difference of 209. They stunned Nanded District by a scoreline of 53-16 in their most recent clash.

Beed District moved one spot up to the second rank with five wins and two losses, racking up 29 points at a score difference of 24. They defeated Dhule District by 35-24 in their most recent game on Day 7.

Ratnagiri District slipped from the second to the third position, registering three wins, one loss, and two ties, racking up 29 points with a score difference of 37. Mumbai Shahar continues to stay at the fourth rank with four wins, two losses, and a tie, gathering 26 points with a score difference of 33.

Raigad District, Nanded District, Dhule District, and Jalna District reel down the bottom four positions. The top four teams have been qualified for the promotion round and the bottom four sides have been eliminated from the campaign.

Dharashiv District, Kolhapur District, Latur District, Nandurbar District, Nashik District, Palghar District, Sangli District, and Satara District are the teams part of Pool B.

Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024: Day 7 Results (March 11)

Match 25 - Ahmednagar District beat Nanded District (53-16)

Match 26 - Match abandoned between Jalna District and Ratnagiri District

Match 27 - Mumbai Shahar beat Raigad District (42-38)

Match 28 - Beed District beat Dhule District (35-24)

Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024: Day 8 Schedule (March 12)

Match 29 - Nashik District vs Kolhapur District, 10:15 AM

Match 30 - Nandurbar District vs Sangli District, 11:45 AM

Match 31 - Satara District vs Palghar District, 2:45 PM

Match 32 - Dharashiv District vs Latur District, 4:15 PM