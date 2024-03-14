Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after March 14

The 10th day of the Krantijyot Mahila Pratishtan Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024 at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi came to an end with some interesting and exciting results on our way.

Nandurbar District moved one spot up to secure the top spot in the standings with three consecutive wins, carrying 16 points at a score difference of 32. They secured a 42-19 dominating win over Dharashiv District in their most recent clash.

Nashik District climbed up one spot to occupy the second rank with two wins and one loss, bagging 13 points with a score difference of 74. They steamrolled Latur District by 68-22 in their most recent encounter on Day 10.

Sangli District jumped from the fourth to the third slot with two wins and a loss, racking up 13 points with a score difference of 21. Kolhapur District also ascended one slot to the fourth rank with two wins and a loss, gathering 12 points with a score difference of 22.

Interestingly, Palghar District slipped from the top spot to the fifth position, securing two wins and suffering one defeat, bagging 11 points. Latur District, Satara District, and Dharashiv District are reeling down the bottom three positions in the tally.

Notably, the top four teams from both Pool A and Pool B move to the promotion round.

Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024: Day 10 Results (March 14)

Match 37 - Sangli District beat Palghar District by 35-26

Match 38 - Nashik District beat Latur District by 68-22

Match 39 - Kolhapur District beat Satara District by 47-24.

Match 40 - Nandurbar District beat Dharashiv District by 42-19

Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024: Day 11 Schedule (March 15)

Match 41 - Sangli District vs Satara District, 10:15 AM

Match 42 - Palghar District vs Dharashiv District, 11:45 AM

Match 43 - Nashik District vs Nandurbar District, 2:45 PM

Match 44 - Latur District vs Kolhapur District, 4:15 PM