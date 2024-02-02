Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after February 2

Day 8 of the Challenger Round concluded with some thrilling and exciting matches. Let’s delve into the details of how all 10 teams fared on Day 23 of the Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition.

Rank TEAM PLAYED WON LOSS TIE S.D POINTS C.F POINTS TOTAL POINTS 1 Murthal Magnets (Q) 8 8 0 0 171 48 7 55 2 Palani Tuskers (Q) 8 7 1 0 102 41 8 49 3 Aravalli Arrows (Q) 8 5 2 1 19 30 6 36 4 Panchala Pride 8 4 3 1 -3 27 2 29 5 Chola Veerans 8 4 3 1 -14 23 3 26 6 Vijayanagara Veers 8 3 5 0 4 21 5 26 7 Periyar Panthers 8 3 3 2 -39 23 0 23 8 Hampi Heroes 8 2 6 0 -41 13 4 17 9 Himalayan Tahrs 8 1 6 1 -45 12 1 13 10 Sindh Sonics 8 0 8 0 -154 2 0 2

Murthal Magnets continue to hold the top spot in the rankings with eight consecutive wins, racking up a total of 55 points. Palani Tuskers retained their second position with seven wins and one defeat, bagging a total of 49 points.

Aravalli Arrows maintained their third position with five wins, two losses, and one tie with 36 points in the tally. Panchala Pride moved up from sixth to fourth slot, registering four wins and suffering three defeats. One of their encounters ended in a tie, and they have 29 points.

Chola Veerans retained their fifth position after their tied game against the Periyar Panthers, and have 26 points. Vijayanagara Veers slipped from fourth to sixth slot, with three wins and five defeats and a total of 26 points.

Periyar Panthers, Himalayan Tahrs, Hampi Heroes, and Sindh Sonics continue to stay at the bottom four positions in the tally. Notably, the bottom four teams at the end of the Challenger Round will be eliminated. As of now, Murthal, Palani, and Aravalli have qualified for the Summit Round.

Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition 2024: Day 23 Results (February 2)

Match 102 - Murthal Magnets beat Vijayanagara Veers (41-26)

Match 103 - Panchala Pride beat Himalayan Tahrs (59-40)

Match 104 - Hampi Heroes beat Sindh Sonics (50-44)

Match 105 - Palani Tuskers beat Aravalli Arrows (35-26)

Match 106 - Match tied between Chola Veerans and Periyar Panthers (31-31)

Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition 2024: Day 24 Schedule (February 3)

Match 107 - Aravalli Arrows vs Sindh Sonics, 10.15am

Match 108 - Vijayanagara Veers vs Periyar Panthers, 11.45am

Match 109 - Hampi Heroes vs Himalayan Tahrs, 2.45pm

Match 110 - Chola Veerans vs Panchala Pride, 4.15pm

Match 111 - Murthal Magnets vs Palani Tuskers, 5.45pm

Also Read: Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Editon 2023: Full schedule, match timings and live streaming details