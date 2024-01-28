Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after January 28

Day 3 of the Challenger Round concluded with some thrilling matches. Let’s delve into the details of how the 10 teams fared on Day 18 of the Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition.

Rank TEAM PLAYED WON LOSS TIE S.D POINTS C.F POINTS TOTAL POINTS 1 Murthal Magnets 3 3 0 0 66 18 7 25 2 Palani Tuskers 3 2 1 0 5 11 8 19 3 Vijayanagara Veers 3 2 1 0 30 13 5 18 4 Aravalli Arrows 3 2 1 0 10 11 6 17 5 Panchala Pride 3 2 1 0 3 12 2 14 6 Chola Veerans 3 2 1 0 0 10 3 13 7 Periyar Panthers 3 2 1 0 -5 11 0 11 8 Hampi Heroes 3 0 3 0 -32 1 4 5 9 Himalayan Tahrs 3 0 3 0 -18 2 1 3 10 Sindh Sonics 3 0 3 0 -59 1 0 1

Murthal Magnets continue to stay on top of the standings with three consecutive wins in the Challenger Round, amassing 25 valuable points. Their most recent win came against Hampi Heroes by a 36-19 scoreline.

Palani Tuskers moved one spot up to second with two wins and a loss in three games, gathering 19 points. Tuskers defeated Himalayan Tahrs in their most recent clash by 31-29.

Vijayanagara Veers slipped from second to third position with two wins and a loss in three encounters, bagging 18 points. Aravalli Arrows climbed one spot up to hold the fourth slot in the tally with 17 points.

Panchala Pride dropped from fourth to fifth position. They have two wins and a defeat with 14 points. Chola Veerans retained their sixth spot with 13 points.

Hampi Heroes, Himalayan Tahrs, and Sindh Sonics, respectively, continue to occupy the bottom three positions. It’s important to note that the bottom four teams at the end of the Challenger Round will be eliminated from the campaign.

Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition 2024: Day 18 Results (January 28)

Match 77 - Aravalli Arrows beat Vijayanagara Veers (33-30)

Match 78 - Periyar Panthers beat Panchala Pride (43-36)

Match 79 - Murthal Magnets beat Hampi Heroes (36-19)

Match 80 - Palani Tuskers beat Himalayan Tahrs (31-29)

Match 81 - Chola Veerans beat Sindh Sonics (40-34)

Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition 2024: Day 19 Schedule (January 29)

Match 82 - Himalayan Tahrs vs Periyar Panthers, 10.15am

Match 83 - Panchala Pride vs Sindh Sonics, 11.45am

Match 84 - Hampi Heroes vs Aravalli Arrows, 2.45pm

Match 85 - Vijayanagara Veers vs Palani Tuskers, 4.15pm

Match 86 - Chola Veerans vs Murthal Magnets, 5.45pm

Also Read: Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Editon 2023: Full schedule, match timings and live streaming details