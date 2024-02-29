PUN vs HAR Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi 2023 Final

Puneri Paltan (PUN) and Haryana Steelers (HAR) go face-to-face in the final game of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday, March 1.

Puneri continued their dominant run in the tournament, thrashing three-time champions Patna Pirates 37-21 in the semifinal to secure a place in the final for the second straight year.

Haryana Steelers, meaanwhile, upset defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers 31-27 to reach the final for the first time. On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head record between PUN and HAR in PKL.

Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers head-to-head record in PKL

Puneri Paltan and the Haryana Steelers have played each other 14 times in the Pro Kabaddi League. The Paltan have a dominant 8-5 record against the Steelers, while one game has ended in a tie.

When the teams met earlier this season, Pune won 51-36.

Matches Played - 14

Matches won by Puneri Paltan - 8

Matches won by Haryana Steelers - 5

Matches with No Result - 1

The last three Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi matches

Puneri Paltan have won two of their last three games against Haryana Steelers in the Pro Kabaddi League.

The Steelers became the first team to beat Puneri Paltan this season, in their first meeting. Vinay scored 15 points for the Steelers, while Rahul Sethpal (6), Ashish (5), and Shivam Patare (5) also made key contributions. Aslam Inamdar (9 points) and Mohit Goyat (8 points) top scored for Paltan.

Paltan registered a dominating win against the Steelers in the reverse fixture. Mohit Goyat (12), Akash Shinde (8) and Mohammadreza Chiyaneh picked up six points to help Paltan secure a comfortable victory.

When they last met in season 9, Pune beat Haryana in a one-sided game. Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat scored an impressive 10 points apiece, while Akash Shinde (7) and Abinesh Nadarajan (4) were also instrumental in the win.

Here's a summary of the last three Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers matches in the Pro Kabaddi League:

1. PUN (51) beat HAR (36) by 15 points, February 19, 2024

2. HAR (44) beat PUN (39) by five points, December 15, 2023

3. PUN (41) beat HAR (28) by 13 points, November 18, 2022