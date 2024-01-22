TEL vs HAR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – January 22, 2024

On Monday, January 22, the 85th game of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 will see Telugu Titans and Haryana Steelers square off at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

The Titans will take a breath of relief, as they are coming off their second win over UP Yoddhas (49-32) following a seven-game losing streak. Pawan Sehrawat bagged his ninth Super 10, while raider Omkar Patil earned 10 points.

Meanwhile, the Steelers faced their fifth defeat of the season, losin 37-27 to Jaipur Pink Panthers. Shivam Pathare (8) and Naveen Kundu were the standout performers, while the rest of the players secured three points each.

On that note, here are three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming TEL vs HAR Dream11 match.

#3 Sandeep Dhull (TEL) - 14.0 credits

Sandeep Dhull with a double ankle-hold of Rakesh (Credits: PKL)

Sandeep Dhull has been the star defender for Telugu Titans. He has claimed 35 tackle points from 34 tackles in 12 games.

He has been in fine form in the last four games, executing 13 tackles, including one Super tackle and a High 5. Sandeep secured had secured his maiden High 5 against Haryana Steelers during Chennai leg. He will be eyeing his fourth in the upcoming game.

#2 Jaideep Dahiya (HAR) - 14.5 credits

Jaideep Dahiya with a failed tackle against Pawan (Credits: PKL)

Jaideep Dahiya is another consistent defender who has impressed with his dashes and double thigh-holds. He has claimed two High 5s in the last three games, including one Super tackle.

Overall, he has 44 tackle points along with four High 5s and as many Super tackles. He has a notable 3.31 average with a 48% success rate.

#1 Pawan Sehrawat (TEL) - 15.0 credits

Pawan Sehrawat in action against Haryana Steelers (Credits: PKL)

Pawan Sehrawat has been the most consistent raider for Telugu Titans. He secured his ninth Super 10 along with one tackle point in the Yoddhas game.

He has 129 raid points from 101 successful raids at an impressive average of 9.92. Pawan claimed a Super 10 against the Steelers and will be keen to grab another.

