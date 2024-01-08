How to get perfume samples for cheap: Everything you need to know

Getting perfume samples for cheap is the best way to try out new scents when trying to find the fragrance that resonates with your identity. Good perfumes cost a bomb and people don’t really want to burn a hole in their pocket just to discover that it doesn’t suit them. With online shopping on the rise, no one really wants to commit to a fragrance that doesn’t speak to them.

The best thing to do is get perfume samples of new and popular scents for cheap and play the field till finding the one that feels perfectly personalized. There are myriad options of samples from small-batch fragrances to traditional boxed fragrances.

The market is full of contenders so you can spend time trying out different fragrances without paying an arm and a leg for them.

Getting perfume samples for cheap

Though many may not be aware, there are several ways to get perfume samples for cheap so that they can be tried till the perfect fragrance suiting your taste is found.

1) Free samples with online shopping

Free samples with online shopping (Image via Freepik)

There are many companies, Sephora included, that offer free perfume samples while checking out after an online purchase. L'Oreal and The Body Shop offer free samples even without a purchase. If signed up at Ulta for a subscription, you will receive free fragrance samples along with the catalog every month.

2) Contact information for samples

Free perfume sample (Image via Freepik)

You could also visit the website of your favorite perfume brand and click on the "Free samples" tab. You may be required to fill up your contact details but will receive the latest fragrance samples in exchange.

3) Department stores

Free samples at department stores (Image via Freepik)

An easy way of getting perfume samples for cheap is by visiting the makeup counter at a department store and requesting them. More often than not, you will get free samples of new perfume launches. Stores like Nordstrom and Sephora are more than happy to dish out free samples as that's their intended purpose.

4) Buy individual samples

Individual perfume samples (Image via Freepik)

It's possible to buy individual perfume samples for cheap from premium fragrance houses like Le Labo at a very reasonable rate. These samples can also be bought online.

5) Discovery kits

Samples in discovery kits (Image via Freepik)

Many fragrance lines offer discovery kits where you get perfume samples for cheap. These kits usually contain six samples of 0.05 ounces each and are a fantastic way of discovering new fragrances. Discovery kits can be bought through Amazon. Some places allow you to customize discovery kits and some offer a coupon code for a full-size product.

6) Subscription box

Subscription box sample (Image via Freepik)

Most subscription boxes may carry a fragrance sample but it's possible to sign up for one that exclusively gives fragrance samples. This is a simple way of getting perfume samples for cheap and keeping up with the latest trends in perfumes.

7) Hashtags on social media

Samples through social media (Image via Freepik)

Even though it is pretty common, most people are unaware of the fact that perfume samples can be availed through social media hashtags. All you have to do is search for the hashtags that give away fragrance samples for cheap or as freebies on platforms like Instagram, Reddit, and Facebook.

8) Newsletters from cosmetics lines

Whenever you sign up for cosmetic product newsletters, you will be alerted about the latest products and also be on their list when it's giveaway time. That way, there is a higher chance to get free fragrance samples.

9) Write product reviews

Samples through product reviews (Image via Freepik)

Fragrance lines are happy to give out freebies when you write reviews, answer product surveys, or in some cases, customer feedback. These freebies can often range from samples to exclusive gifts.

10) Magazines

Glossy magazines often offer scented perfume samples. Though rubbing a magazine with your wrist isn't the best way to appreciate a fragrance, it's a good way to build up the experience of new fragrances.

11) Email your favorite brands

Emailing your favorite brands can help you get fragrance samples for cheap, if not free. Simply email them expressing your love for their brand and how excited you are to try out their new product. You just have to find the companies willing to accommodate your request.

Anyone who loves perfumes likes to get free fragrance samples or perfume samples for cheap. People wish to smell nice and it's a great feeling to try out new fragrances. Unfortunately, that's not always a viable option as it's not very budget-friendly.

You can get perfume samples for cheap and sometimes even free. There are myriad options available from local companies to high-end perfume brands. It's amazing how easy it is to get these perfume samples with minimal effort on your part.

Once you build up your fragrance stock, you can use the sample vials for travel or a few refreshing spritzes during the day.