Kiehl's Rare Earth Deep Pore Cleansing Masque: Everything to know about the trending skincare product

Kiehl's Rare Earth Deep Pore Cleansing Masque is a face mask loved by many. In 1851, Kiehl's was established in the East Village district of New York as an old-fashioned apothecary. It is a 165-year-old skincare brand that has advanced through generations. This skincare company uses an abundance of cosmetic, pharmacological, herbal, and medical knowledge to make its products.

The Rare Earth Deep Pore Cleansing Masque has a unique formulation. It is meant to increase the radiance of the skin and clarify the skin. It is formulated with white clay sourced directly from the Amazonian river. This cleansing masque is priced at $47 on the brand's official website and Amazon.

More details about Kiehl's Rare Earth Deep Pore Cleansing Masque

Kiehl's Rare Earth Deep Pore Cleansing Masque is a clay-based face mask. It is designed to purify and detoxify the skin and absorb the excess oil from the skin. It unclogs pores and leaves the skin feeling refreshed. The face mask gives oily skin types a more rejuvenated, matte complexion.

The key ingredients of Kiehl's Rare Earth Deep Pore Cleansing Masque:

Amazonian White Clay: The main ingredient of this cleansing masque is sourced from Amazon. It is known for its natural purifying properties. It helps draw out impurities, toxins, and excess oils from the skin's surface.

Aloe Barbadenis: Aloe helps soothe and hydrate the skin. This ingredient helps ensure that the mask doesn't strip the skin of its natural moisture.

How to use Keihl's Rare Earth Deep Pore cleansing masque?

Keihl's Rare Earth Deep Pore cleansing masque helps hydrate and moisturize the skin. Here are simple steps on how to use this face mask:

Step 1: Cleanse the face

Before applying Kiehl's Rare Earth Deep Pore Cleansing Masque, one can cleanse the face with a gentle cleanser such as Keihl's Ultra Facial Cleanser. One can apply a thin layer to the damp skin. Avoiding the eye area is recommended by the brand.

Step 2: Dry and remove the mask

Allow the Kiehl's Rare Earth Deep Pore Cleansing Masque to dry for 10 minutes before removing it. One can remove it using a warm, wet towel and pat dry their face.

For better results, one can apply Keihl's Rare Earth Deep Pore cleansing masque twice or thrice a week. This helps enhance the quality of the skin and removes impurities from the skin.

Keihl's Rare Earth Deep Pore cleaning Masque is an amazing addition to the regular skincare routine. When added with a gentle cleanser and toner, this face mask works wonders on the skin making it clear and hydrated.

This masque is known to remove impurities deeply cleanse the pores and minimize the appearance of fine lines. This face mask helps prevent breakouts and reduces oil production on the face. It keeps the face fresh and glowing. Aloevera in the mask helps soothe and hydrate the skin.

Keihl's Rare Earth Deep Pore cleaning Masque combines Amazonian white clay and soothing aloe vera. These ingredients help transform the skincare routine and enhance the quality of the skin. Kiehl's Rare Earth Deep Pore Cleansing Masque is available on the brand's official website and Amazon for $47.