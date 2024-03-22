Kaia Gerber's latest look for a magazine pictorial was appreciated by fans: "She is the moment"

Kaia Gerber graced the cover of V magazine's latest issue on March 20, 2024, marking her second appearance on the prestigious cover. The 22-year-old model and actress posed for the camera, shot by Mario Sorrenti. Embracing a tomboy aesthetic, Kaia Gerber wore pieces from Hedi Slimane's latest collection for Celine, with styling by Nicola Formichetti.

Kaia's latest black-and-white photograph from her magazine campaign has left fans in awe. In the stylish photoshoot, she effortlessly shows off her beauty and confidence. Fans are loving her poised look in every picture, calling her "the moment."

Fan reaction on Kaia's look (Image via Instagram/@kaiagerber)

In the campaign, Kaia wore stunning outfits that highlighted her natural elegance. From chic to bold styles, each look showed off her great fashion sense and versatility.

Fans praised her stylish and elegant look, showing widespread appreciation. Kaia showed confidence and grace in the photos, displaying her versatility as a model. Her poses and fashion choices grabbed the attention of fans and fashion lovers.

Read more: Deva Cassel’s look for the latest Dior magazine issue wins the internet: “Looks divine”

Fan reaction on Kaia's look (Image via SportsKeeda)

More details about Kaia Gerber's latest look for a magazine pictorial

In one of the pictures, Kaia wore a leather short dungaree paired with netted stockings, creating a bold and edgy look. In another shot, she opted for a black suit paired with a white shirt and tie, emanating a tomboyish vibe that contrasted with her usual feminine style.

For the third look, Kaia went for a daring ensemble, draping a leather jacket around her bare body. She completed the outfit with stockings and sleek pencil heels.

Kaia Gerber kept her hair messy and flowy, with her bangs sticking out, a style that her fans adored and found charming. Her makeup for the black and white shoot was radiant and glowy, adding a touch to her overall appearance. She applied a hint of lip balm to keep her lips moisturized and looking natural.

In other news, Kaia Gerber stole the spotlight at the Palm Royale premiere with her stunning look, causing a stir on the internet. Fans couldn't get enough of the vibrant color she wore, showering her with compliments like "amazing color on you." Her style once again affirmed her status as a fashion icon, leaving everyone in awe of her radiant presence on the red carpet.