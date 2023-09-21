When was The Body Shop founded? 5 best products explored

The Body Shop, which was founded in the year 1976, is a British International Limited cosmetics, skincare, and perfume company. From the very first day, the company has aimed to use sustainable products and work with environmentally friendly synthetic ingredients.

The Body Shop's story started when its founder Anita Roddick opened a little green shop in Brighton, United Kingdom, which sold locally-sourced skincare items and offered custom scenting with essential oils. 40 years down the line, the brand has now grown and flourished into one of the most recognizable names in the skincare and beauty realm.

The Body Shop boasts beauty products that can be a game changer in everyone's skincare routine. From Tea Tree Face Washes to Ginger Anti Dandruff Shampoo, this list takes a look at five such products, with prices ranging from $14-$30.

The Body Shop's Shea Body Butter, Strawberry Shower Gel, and more: 5 must-haves for your skincare routine

1) Tea Tree Skin Clearing Facial Wash

This face wash from The Body Shop comes in a refreshing gel-based formula infused with Tea Tree Oil. It helps eradicate problems such as acne-prone skin, blackheads, whiteheads, and blemishes, while controlling excessive oil release and shine, keeping the skin fully hydrated.

The best part of the product is that the Tea Tree Oil is sourced from the foothills of Mount Kenya, as per the website. The product is available on Amazon, Ulta Beauty, and other beauty retailers for $16.

2) Strawberry Shower Gel

This shower gel from The Body Shop comes in a travel-friendly packaging, is cruelty-free, and infused with cold-pressed strawberry seed oil and Ethiopian honey. The product is a soap-free shower gel that nourishes the skin gently, making it an ideal choice for sensitive skin.

After application, it leaves behind a rich fragrant scent of fresh strawberries. The product is available on Amazon, Target, and other beauty retailers for $32.99.

3) Ginger Scalp Care Shampoo

This anti-dandruff shampoo is best suitable for dry and flaky scalp. It cleanses and refreshes the entire scalp, removing dandruff thoroughly and leaving it nourished.

This Ginger Scalp Care Shampoo is paraben-free, gluten-free, and cruelty-free, in addition to being 100% vegan. The product is available on Amazon, Target, Walmart, and other beauty retailers for $30.54.

4) Shea Body Butter

A Body Butter cream is used to lock in moisture and the Shea Butter one from The Body Shop comes in a super-rich and creamy consistency that melts immediately upon application, leaving the skin feeling soft and smooth.

The brand sources its ingredients from Ghana, Zambia, and Brazil which provides them with Shea Butter, Beeswax, and Babassu oil, respectively, as per the website. The product is available on Amazon, Target, Ulta Beauty, and other beauty retailers for $8.

5) Vitamin E Moisture Cream

This moisturizer is infused with Vitamin E and is useful for undoing any radical damage on the skin. It also helps with premature aging, wrinkles and fine lines.

The moisturizer has a lightweight texture and keeps the skin hydrated all day long. The product is available on Amazon, Target, Ulta Beauty, and other beauty retailers for $24.95.

The Body Shop, which is a favorite among beauty enthusiasts, has remained true to its founding principles of sustainability, empowerment, and natural beauty. The brand's cult-favorite skincare products range from Tea Tree Oil Face Washes to Vitamin-E Moisture Cream.