Your input will be completely confidential and used in accordance with our privacy policy
Related Articles
Retry
Overview
Team Stats
Toss yet to take place
Live Pitch Report
New
Stadium
Allan Border Field, Brisbane, Brisbane
Pitch
Type
Playing XI
To be announced
Expert team suggestions
Experts are creating their teams, watch this space
Expert Team 1
Quinton de Kock
Shakib Al Hasan
WK:2
BAT:3
AR:3
BOWL:3
Expert Team 2
Reeza Hendricks
Lungisani Ngidi
WK:1
BAT:3
AR:3
BOWL:4
Fantasy Tips
Exclusive
1
Quinton de Kockis the best captaincy option for your fantasy team. He is in excellent form, he has performed really well in the last T20 series against India and he can provide valuable fantasy points from Wicket-keeping skills as well.
2
Shakib Al Hasan is the best All Rounder option for your fantasy team, hepicked up 2 wickets in his previous game against Afghanistan and he will look to continue his sensational form also in this game as well.
3
Mustafizur Rahman and Tabriz Shamsiare the top bowlers' picks, both of them are in exceptional form and will play an important role in this game.
4
H2H Stats, last time when both the teams faced each other South Africa won the game by 6 wickets
5
Hot Picks:Quinton de Kock, Shakib Al Hasan, Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram
Risky Picks: Temba Bavuma, Mehidy Hasan Miraz
Stay aways:Afif Hossain
GL Picks: Lungisani Ngidi, Temba Bavuma
Team Form
(Last 5 Matches)
Bangladesh
L
L
L
-
-
South Africa
W
W
W
-
-
Head To Head
(Last 10 Matches)
BAN
0-
0
SA
Team Comaprison
(Last 10 Matches)
Overall
On Venue
BAN
VS
SA
3
Matches Played
3
0
Matches Won
3
150
Average Score
145
160/7
Highest Score
190/4
144/10
Lowest Score
100/1
BAN
VS
SA
1
Matches Played
1
0
Matches Won
1
160
Average Score
100
160/7
Highest Score
100/1
160/7
Lowest Score
100/1
Team Form
(Last 5 Matches)
Bangladesh
L
L
L
-
-
South Africa
W
W
W
-
-
Total Score
Batter
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Extras
TOTAL
Did not bat
Bowlers
Name
OV
M
R
W
ER
EXT
Fall of Wickets
Batter
Score
Over
Scorecard yet to be updated
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.