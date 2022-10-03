Create
Info
Fantasy
Live
Scorecard
Trending
India Women
120/1 (15.1)
Current Run Rate: 7.91
ML-W won the toss and elected to field
Batters
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Richa Ghosh *
3
5
0
0
60
Shafali Verma
41
32
1
3
128
P'SHIP
4 (8)
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
ECO
Mahirah Izzati Ismail *
4
0
21
0
5.3
 
That was a fantasic over from Ismail. Things really do seem like getting better for the Malaysians. India cannot take things lightly, and if they do so, it will be at their own peril.
15
overs
120 /1 score
1
0
1
0
0
1
runs
cricket bat icon Shafali Verma
41 (32)
cricket bat icon Richa Ghosh *
3 (5)
cricket ball icon Mahirah Izzati Ismail
0 /21
14.6 Mahirah Izzati Ismail to Richa Ghosh, keeps it full on the off-stump line, Richa drives it from right under her eyes for a single at long-off
14.5 Mahirah Izzati Ismail to Richa Ghosh, STUMPING CHANCE GONE BEGGING! Full delivery outside the off-stump, Richa steps out and yorks herself. Sharp chance for the keeper but she failed to collect the ball, allowing the batter to get back home in time
14.4 Mahirah Izzati Ismail to Richa Ghosh, on the fuller side outside off-stump, Richa slices her drive towards backward point, no run
14.3 Mahirah Izzati Ismail to Shafali Verma, floated full on the off-stump line, driven down to long-off to take the single on offer
14.2 Mahirah Izzati Ismail to Shafali Verma, a tad short outside the off-stump, Shafali hangs back to punch it to cover, no run
14.1 Mahirah Izzati Ismail to Richa Ghosh, NEARLY CHOPPED ON! On the good length around fifth stump, stayed a touch low as Richa wanted to scythe it through backward point. Skews a thick inside edge that evades the off-stump and rolls to short fine leg for a single
Mahirah Izzati Ismail (3-0-18-0) returns to the attack.

Will the fall of Meghana affect India? Verma, who is getting close to her half century, will have to take up the mantle to take India to a big total. Newcomer Ghosh too has a big role to play. Her ability to milk the opposition bowlers is well known across India.
14
overs
117 /1 score
1
0
6
1w
1
W
1
runs
cricket bat icon Shafali Verma
40 (30)
cricket bat icon Richa Ghosh *
1 (1)
cricket ball icon Winifred Duraisingam
1 /25
13.6 Winifred Duraisingam to Richa Ghosh, on the fuller side outside off-stump, Richa gets a good stride forward to drive it to long-off and gets herself off the mark
19-year-old wicketkeeper batter Richa Ghosh, RHB, of Bengal, comes in at 3 for India.
13.5 Winifred Duraisingam to Sabbineni Meghana, OUT! SOFT DISMISSAL! Malaysia don't care one bit! It still means a lot to them! It was a half-volley outside the off-stump but Meghana's balance was off as she leant back, trying to go up and over extra cover. Failed to get the elevation on it, chipping it to Mahirah at extra cover, where she makes no mistake!

Sabbhineni Meghana c Mahirah Izzati Ismail b Duraisingam 69 (53 balls)
13.4 Winifred Duraisingam to Shafali Verma, on the fuller side outside off-stump, Shafali leans forward to drive it to long-off for a single
13.4 Winifred Duraisingam to Shafali Verma, wide. Pulls her length back but it's past the tramline.
Having played second fiddle so far, Verma is getting into the act now. There is little need for us to elaborate on the expansive hitting abilities that she possesses. It's only time before she starts expressing herself freely.
13.3 Winifred Duraisingam to Shafali Verma, SIX! WHAT A HIT! That's a length delivery on the off-stump line, Shafali clears her front leg and mauls this over deep mid-wicket for a huge six! 
13.2 Winifred Duraisingam to Shafali Verma, full length delivery outside the off-stump, Shafali pushes it to extra cover, no run
13.1 Winifred Duraisingam to Sabbineni Meghana, low full toss on the pads, Meghana shuffles across to flick it to short fine leg for a quick single 
13
overs
107 /0 score
1w
0
0
1
1w
0
4
1
runs
cricket bat icon Sabbhineni Meghana *
68 (51)
cricket bat icon Shafali Verma
33 (27)
cricket ball icon Mas Elysa
0 /8