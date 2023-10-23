What kind of challenges will trial chambers contain in the Minecraft 1.21 update?

Trial Chambers is a brand new structure set to be added in the Minecraft 1.21 update. This was announced at Mojang's 2023 live event, where they introduced various other features coming to the next major update as well. This particular structure was the biggest of them all since it involved several smaller features inside it.

With the 1.21 update, Mojang wanted to focus more on adventure and combat-related additions; hence, they created this new area.

Here is everything to know about what kind of challenges players could find inside the new trial chambers, along with other details about them.

Trial chambers in Minecraft 1.21 update: types of challenges and more details

Trial spawners summon regular hostile mobs

One of the new blocks that will be added to the Minecraft 1.21 update is the trial spawner. These are new variants of spawners that have a completely different mechanic compared to regular spawners.

Trial spawners will exclusively generate inside trial chambers and will summon one kind of hostile mob. The type of mob can be determined by the design of the block itself.

Based on the number of players approaching it, the trial spawner block will summon a different number of hostile mobs to challenge users appropriately. This will be one of the many challenges posed by the new structure.

After the fight, trial spawners will offer rewards to players and enter a cooldown period, during which they will not summon any enemies.

Breeze mob

Along with trial spawners summoning different kinds of hostile mobs in trial chambers, players will find a new foe in the new structure.

With the Minecraft 1.21 update, Mojang will add Breeze, a brand-new hostile mob. This creature will also be summoned exclusively inside the new structure and have a new fighting technique.

Breeze will use wind charges to knock players back and deal damage. Though it is not the most dangerous hostile mob, it will pose a challenge. As of now, this mob will exclusively spawn in the trial chambers.

Unfortunately, Mojang has not revealed what the new mob will drop as loot for players.

Smaller traps in the trial chamber's corridor

Finally, when players discover and explore the new trial chamber in the Minecraft 1.21 update, there is a strong chance that they will encounter loads of smaller traps and puzzles to solve. They will pose another challenge to players and will not necessarily be deadly, but will encourage them to churn their minds to solve problems.

When Mojang introduced the new structure during Minecraft Live, many noticed strings and dispensers in the main corridor area. This means that the area will most definitely have traps.