Danielle Kelly admits she hasn’t seen her first fight with Jessa Khan: “I refused to watch how badly I did”

At ONE Fight Night 14, Danielle Kelly will finally get her shot at a world championship that she has been chasing down since arriving in the promotion.

Building her momentum the hard way, her last few performances inside the circle have showcased the 27-year-old’s ability to adapt to any opponent.

On September 29 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, she will face an opponent that she is much more familiar with than the likes of MMA or sambo specialists.

Not only is Jessa Khan a fellow elite jiu-jitsu competitor, but the two women have faced off once before.

Back in February 2021, Khan defeated Kelly via a decision to kick off a rivalry that will finally have a second chapter in just a couple of weeks.

Despite everything that she has gone on to accomplish since that loss, the Silver Fox BJJ student has wanted to get revenge on her former opponent for some time.

Not only will Kelly get the chance to do it next time out, but defeating Khan will see her become the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world champion.

Looking to tick off two huge goals in her career, the BJJ star recently sat down with ONE Championship commentator Mitch Chilson to preview the contest.

In their Instagram live interview, Danielle Kelly said that she hasn’t been able to go back and watch her first contest with Khan due to how poorly she rates her performance on the night:

“I had my coaches and my teammates watch. I refused to watch how badly I did.”

Watch the full interview on Instagram live below:

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live and free in U.S. prime time for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.