FREE FULL FIGHT: Rodtang showcases terrifying persona in world title defense over fellow champ Joseph Lasiri

ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon is gearing up for the biggest test of his career thus far.

On September 22, ‘The Iron Man’ will put his gold on the line as he is set to headline ONE Friday Fights 34 with one of the most dangerous strikers in the game today, ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9. The two Thai warriors have been matched up on more than one occasion, but in just a few short days, ‘The Kicking Machine’ will finally get his opportunity to dethrone Rodtang inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Ahead of their massive ONE world title tilt, the promotion is looking back at Rodtang’s absolutely dominant performance against strawweight king Joseph Lasiri at ONE on Prime Video 4.

“Ahead of flyweight Muay Thai king Rodtang’s massive World Title defense against flyweight kickboxing king Superlek on September 22 at ONE Friday Fights 34, relive his five-round firefight with ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Champion Joseph Lasiri in 2022!”

Since signing with the promotion, Rodtang has scored 12 straight wins in the art of eight limbs and has looked practically unstoppable, defeating the likes of Jonathan Haggerty, Danial Williams, Tagir Khalilov, and most recently, Edgar Tabares. But as impressive as his hit list is, ‘The Iron Man’ has never shared the Circle with a fighter like Superlek.

‘The Kicking Machine’ will also go into the long-awaited dream match with ONE Championship gold around his waist and an undefeated record in the art of eight limbs under the promotional banner.

Will Superlek be the man to dethrone ‘The Iron Man’ or will Rodtang once again show the world why he is the best striker in the world today?

You can catch ONE Friday Fights 34 live and for free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel.