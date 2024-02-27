  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “A W is a W” – Zuhayr Al-Qahtani says he won’t be too picky to how he overcomes Mehdi Zatout in Qatar

“A W is a W” – Zuhayr Al-Qahtani says he won’t be too picky to how he overcomes Mehdi Zatout in Qatar

By Kyle Dimond
Modified Feb 27, 2024 08:43 GMT
Zuhayr Al-Qahtani is looking to put on a show at ONE 166
Zuhayr Al-Qahtani is looking to put on a show at ONE 166

Zuhayr Al-Qahtani is looking forward to putting on a show at ONE 166: Qatar where he makes his ONE Championship debut in a big spotlight contest.

The promotion is set to make its Qatar debut this week with a stacked card at the Lusail Sports Arena on March 1.

Amongst all the other bouts is a unique boxing contest between undefeated pro, Al-Qahtani, and Muay Thai striker Mehdi Zatout.

While he is extremely confident of getting his hand raised on Friday night, the boxing specialist refused to give a specific prediction of when he will close the show.

Zuhayr Al-Qahtani instead told ONE Championship in a recent interview that he prefers to go with the flow and see where the fight takes him before the contest comes to an end:

“In this game, I’m like a beggar. I’m never choosing my victory. When the victory comes, it comes. A W is a W.”

Zuhayr Al-Qahtani puts the fans first when he’s competing

Regardless of whether or not he searches for the finish or just feels the fight out round by round, Zuhayr Al-Qahtani promises a spectacle for the fans.

He may not be predicting how the fight will end, but he is stating that it will be a must-watch for fans tuning in all around the world for this spectacle.

During the interview with ONE Championship, he spoke about his mindset in always wanting to put on a show for the fans each and every time he steps out into the arena.

Comparing himself to an all-time great movie character, Al-Qahtani explained where his mind is at when he’s competing:

“The fans are my number one objective. And I look at this like Maximus from ‘Gladiator’ (2000) in the Colosseum, asking, ‘Are you not entertained? This is what I look for. This is what I want the fans to bring. And this is what I want to give to the fans.”

ONE 166: Qatar will air live and free via Prime Video for North American viewers with an active subscription on March 1.

Quick Links

Edited by C. Naik
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?