“A W is a W” – Zuhayr Al-Qahtani says he won’t be too picky to how he overcomes Mehdi Zatout in Qatar

Zuhayr Al-Qahtani is looking forward to putting on a show at ONE 166: Qatar where he makes his ONE Championship debut in a big spotlight contest.

The promotion is set to make its Qatar debut this week with a stacked card at the Lusail Sports Arena on March 1.

Amongst all the other bouts is a unique boxing contest between undefeated pro, Al-Qahtani, and Muay Thai striker Mehdi Zatout.

While he is extremely confident of getting his hand raised on Friday night, the boxing specialist refused to give a specific prediction of when he will close the show.

Zuhayr Al-Qahtani instead told ONE Championship in a recent interview that he prefers to go with the flow and see where the fight takes him before the contest comes to an end:

“In this game, I’m like a beggar. I’m never choosing my victory. When the victory comes, it comes. A W is a W.”

Zuhayr Al-Qahtani puts the fans first when he’s competing

Regardless of whether or not he searches for the finish or just feels the fight out round by round, Zuhayr Al-Qahtani promises a spectacle for the fans.

He may not be predicting how the fight will end, but he is stating that it will be a must-watch for fans tuning in all around the world for this spectacle.

During the interview with ONE Championship, he spoke about his mindset in always wanting to put on a show for the fans each and every time he steps out into the arena.

Comparing himself to an all-time great movie character, Al-Qahtani explained where his mind is at when he’s competing:

“The fans are my number one objective. And I look at this like Maximus from ‘Gladiator’ (2000) in the Colosseum, asking, ‘Are you not entertained? This is what I look for. This is what I want the fans to bring. And this is what I want to give to the fans.”

ONE 166: Qatar will air live and free via Prime Video for North American viewers with an active subscription on March 1.