Allycia Hellen Rodrigues congratulates Janet Todd for her exemplary career: “She should be extremely proud”

Undisputed ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues made a triumphant defense of her world title against Cristina Morales at ONE Fight Night 20 last weekend. In the co-main event of the night, the grizzled Brazilian world champion showed she's levels above her fellow world champion in a five-round unanimous decision win.

In the main event of the evening, a former opponent of Allycia Hellen Rodrigues, former ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet Todd, fought to unify her division's belts against interim queen Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom. Despite a valiant effort, Todd lost the bout which was also her final dance in her long and illustrious career.

Rodrigues and Todd fought at ONE Fight Night 8 last year in which the American world champion tried to take his division's Muay Thai throne. After five rounds of intense battle, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues came out with the unanimous decision win.

On her former rival and her final bout last weekend, Rodrigues told the media during her post-event media scrum:

“I want to wish her good luck and congratulate her on her fight today, I think she should be proud of herself. She should be extremely proud of everything she accomplished in ONE. I wish her good luck with her future both with her career and with her family.”

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues vs. Cristina Morales at ONE Fight Night 20 play-by-play

Morales started strong early, pressuring Rodrigues early and forcing her against the ropes with kicks and punches. Rodrigues, in turn, retaliated with powerful body kicks. Rodrigues adjusted in the second round and used the clinch to sap Morales' momentum, eventually slowing her down with knees to the body.

This trend continued in the next two rounds as the 25-year-old Brazilian continued to murder the Team Jesus Cabello representative’s body with piercing knees in the clinch.

The fourth round saw the biggest moment of the fight, where the Pkuhet Fight Club athlete landed a thunderous right-body kick that momentarily folded the Spaniard and made her retreat.

The Spanish striker visibly showed fatigue in the fifth round. Allycia Hellen Rodrigues took advantage of this and continued her battering attack to get the nod from the judges to remain the undisputed ruler of the atomweight Muay Thai division.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 20 is available free on demand for existing Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.