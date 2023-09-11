Allycia Hellen Rodrigues happy her mom is thriving in Thailand: “That for me is priceless”

World-class martial artists have to sacrifice a lot to accomplish their dreams and Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is no different.

The 25-year-old ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion made a stunning comeback earlier this year at ONE Fight Night 8 following a hiatus in her career.

Shortly after defeating Stamp Fairtex to win the title, she became pregnant and decided to take time off to build her family, forcing her to move back to Brazil to be with her family.

Away from her training in Thailand, Rodrigues has since revealed that she questioned whether she would ever be able to return to training and competition under the ONE Championship banner due to the birth of her son.

A martial artist’s sacrifices don’t always come directly from themselves though, sometimes their loved ones must also be willing to do the same.

After rebuilding her relationship with her mother back in Brazil, her parent decided to move to Thailand with her, allowing Rodrigues to resume training, knowing that her son was being cared for while she was in the gym.

While she is eternally grateful to her mother for making this big decision to benefit her career, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues revealed in a recent interview with ONE Championship that the move has benefitted both of them:

“Honestly, I’ve never seen her as happy and well as I see her today. I knew she would adapt very well here, and that for me is priceless.”

She added:

“My mother also started to lead an active life here and today she trains Muay Thai and does bodybuilding.”

The Brazilian will look to reap the rewards of her dedication when she returns at ONE Fight Night 14, going up a weight class to face Smilla Sundell for the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world championship at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on September 29.

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.