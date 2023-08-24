Allycia Hellen Rodrigues motivated to prove that she’s 'the best' in ONE Championship

Mum-champ Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is ready to resume her quest on the grandest stage of martial arts.

At ONE Fight Night 14 on Friday, September 29, the Brazilian athlete attempts to secure two-division world championship status against Smilla Sundell inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

After stringing together presiding victories over Stamp Fairtex and Janet Todd, the ONE atomweight Muay Thai queen hopes to better her past accolades at the promotion.

Stating that she is not here to make up numbers, the Phuket Fight Club athlete has her sights on being known as one of the best ever to compete with the addition of a strawweight strap resting on her shoulder.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues told South China Morning Post Martial Arts:

“We're gonna fight. We're not here to pick the fights, and not only for the belt. We're here to show you that we’re the best.”

Watch the interview here:

The simplest way for her to do so is to take out an elite opposition. Thankfully, the Brazilian athlete has done just that thus far.

But her next rival, unlike Todd and Stamp, has proved to be unstoppable in all of her appearances in ONE Championship.

The 18-year-old Swede debuted with a knockout of Diandra Martin at ONE: Full Circle in February 2022.

Barely two months later, she achieved superstar status when she defeated Jackie Buntan, making her the youngest-ever world champion in Muay Thai at the promotion.

All this sets Sundell up nicely for a war against a fellow undefeated athlete in ONE, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

Catch their world title war at ONE Fight Night 14 in U.S. primetime on September 29. The card will be available to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.