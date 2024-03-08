Allycia Hellen Rodrigues promises to ‘bring a better version’ into Cristina Morales clash: “I want to be the best”

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues believes she will produce an even better version of herself than we’ve seen in previous outings at ONE Fight Night 20.

That’s a high bar to try and hit, considering the success that the ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion has already achieved during her time with the promotion.

It’s also a scary thought for her upcoming title challenger, Spain’s Cristina Morales who will be more than ready to face the very best version of Rodrigues.

The Brazilian world champion is back to competing regularly after the break in her career that occurred shortly after she joined ONE Championship.

Now that she is fully back into the swing of things, Rodrigues told Sportskeeda MMA that being better than the day before is her primary focus:

“Everytime I fight, I want to be the best and every time I’m going to try to come better and better, like bring a better version. I’m ready. Now for this fight, I’m 100 percent ready.”

Watch the full interview below:

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is dangerous when she has a point to prove

If there’s anything we have learned about Allycia Hellen Rodrigues during her time in ONE Championship, she cannot be counted out.

The Muay Thai world champion has proven multiple times that when the chips are down, she performs at her best.

That being said, the champion is coming off of a loss last time out, where she moved up a weight class on short notice to challenge Smilla Sundell at strawweight.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues isn’t short on motivation, but this defeat has only got her more fired up and shows what she is capable of, which is to back down at her natural weight class.

ONE Fight Night 20 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription this Friday.